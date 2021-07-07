MANILA, Philippines — A police lieutenant who did not think twice about breastfeeding a crying baby she found in Barangay Old Capitol Site, Quezon City. A police corporal from Iloilo who distributed face shields and grocery items to people in her community, from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic up to the present. An off-duty sergeant from Negros Oriental who helped evacuate a PWD from his burning house.

These are just three of the 17 awardees of the inaugural Pulis Magiting X Pinoy Magiting Awards, a joint program of Ayala Foundation and the Philippine National Police (PNP). Initially launched in six regions nationwide, Pulis Magiting X Pinoy Magiting kicked off with the announcement of the awardees and the signing of the agreement.

Launched at the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame yesterday, Pulis Magiting X Pilipinong Magiting recognizes uniformed personnel who demonstrate the virtue of “kagitingan” – courage or valor – in the performance of their role, or even beyond the call of duty.

Each awardee is chosen based on how they have shown a clear love of the country and their local communities, by serving with integrity, honesty and honor.

As part of Ayala Foundation’s Maging Magiting advocacy program that promotes love of country, Pulis Magiting X Pilipinong Magiting recognizes 15 to 20 police officers every month who show their pride in being Filipino by doing good and doing right, showing the different ways to express kagitingan in everyday life.

The initial six participating regions included the National Capital Region, Calabarzon, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Davao Region. The simultaneous awarding also coincided with the start of the PNP Community Relations Month.

Each Pulis Magiting X Pilipinong Magiting awardee receives a certificate of appreciation, a cash award from GCash and gift certificates from Chooks-to-Go.

“Many police officers perform their duty with integrity, but this fact is often buried under the misbehavior of a few,” said PNP chief Police General Guillermo Eleazar. “Worse, it seems as if we have given up telling the stories of the good cops within our ranks. It is now time to tell and take pride in the stories of our heroic cops.”

Said Ruel Maranan, president of Ayala Foundation: “In celebration of our 60th anniversary, Ang Pulis Magiting X Pilipinong Magiting was formed through the cooperation of the business sector and civil society, knowing that if you recognize the goodness of police officers, they will choose to be heroic, and they will do what is right for their neighbor and the country.”

Pulis Magiting X Pilipinong Magiting counts the Ayala group of companies, GCash and Chooks-to-Go as its major business sector partners and is actively encouraging other members of the private sector to show support.

This project also kicks off the Ayala Group’s #BrigadangAyala community initiatives for the whole month of July. #BrigadangAyala is Ayala Group’s united contribution to serving people and communities nationwide.

It is Ayala Group’s integrated response to its almost two-century-old commitment to national development by doing various social development and corporate social responsibility initiatives – ranging from disaster relief and response, assistance for public education, championing of social enterprises and public health advocacy, among others.