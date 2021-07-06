




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Immigration warns foreigners of fake 'immigration service'
This file photo shows the Bureau of Immigration main office in Intramuros, Manila. 
Bureau of Immigration FB Page

                     

                        

                           
Immigration warns foreigners of fake 'immigration service'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 6, 2021 - 5:16pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration on Tuesday clarified that it does not collect “immigration assistance” fees from foreign nationals.



The bureau said this on Tuesday, as it learned of a Philippine-based company allegedly charging fees to its employees for payment to government agencies.





In a statement, BI said Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente obtained a copy of a circulating document showing the breakdown of fees for immigration airport assistance.



The BI chief said they are looking into possible legal actions that may be pursued against the company.



“The company is allegedly charging P5,000 as Airport Assistance Fee, another P5,000 for processing fee and P20,000 for a Department of Foreign Affairs Invitation Letter,” the BI chief said.



He added that the company seems to be “using the name of government agencies to be able to charge such high rates to its employees.”



Morente reminded the public to remain vigilant of such fraudulent acivities. “Be wary of falling prey to these scammers. Immediately report to the authorities if you encounter such modus,” he added.  — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 WHO: Philippines still not at low risk for future COVID-19 infections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WHO: Philippines still not at low risk for future COVID-19 infections


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The World Health Organization’s representative to the Philippines said the country is still not at low risk for future...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Crashed military plane tried to land with incomplete set of wheels &mdash; witness
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Crashed military plane tried to land with incomplete set of wheels — witness


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
“We could see from our village planes landing and taking off from the nearby Jolo airport. It was my first time to see...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;C-130 in tip-top shape&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘C-130 in tip-top shape’


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Air Force transport plane that crashed in Sulu, killing dozens of soldiers and civilians, was in “tip-top shape”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Face-to-face classes to happen soon&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Face-to-face classes to happen soon’


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
It may not take long before pilot face-to-face classes are held because of the rising number of individuals who got vaccinated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cops on lookout for fake vaccination cards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cops on lookout for fake vaccination cards


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Police have been ordered to be alert against the possible use of fake vaccination cards now that the government has eased...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 SC partially OKs dismissed Sandigan Justice Ong's plea for judicial clemency
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC partially OKs dismissed Sandigan Justice Ong's plea for judicial clemency


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 15 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has granted judicial clemency to dismissed Sandiganbayan Justice Gregory Ong who was found guilty in 2014...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Scientist is first Filipina winner of William James prize in United States
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Scientist is first Filipina winner of William James prize in United States


                              

                                 22 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Yale University graduate student Joan Ongchoco is the first Filipino to receive the William James Prize in the United St...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stricter border controls needed to keep out Lambda variant &mdash; Duque
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stricter border controls needed to keep out Lambda variant — Duque


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 36 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has yet to detect the presence of the Lambda variant, which is classified as a “variant of interest”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines retrieves crashed military plane's black boxes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines retrieves crashed military plane's black boxes


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Philippine security forces have retrieved the cockpit voice and flight data recorders of a military aircraft that crashed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOTr told: Commend PCG officers who drive foreign ships away from West Philippine Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOTr told: Commend PCG officers who drive foreign ships away from West Philippine Sea


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Transportation should commend Philippine Coast Guard personnel who successfully drive away foreign...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with