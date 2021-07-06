




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
DOTr told: Commend PCG officers who drive foreign ships away from West Philippine Sea
BRP Cabra crew drove away seven foreign fishing vessels spotted at the vicinity waters of Marie Louise Bank within Philippine exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea.
Philippine Coast Guard via BRP Cabra/Screengrab

                     

                        

                           
DOTr told: Commend PCG officers who drive foreign ships away from West Philippine Sea

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 6, 2021 - 5:11pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation should commend Philippine Coast Guard personnel who successfully drive foreign vessels away from the West Philippine Sea, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said Tuesday.



The PCG is an attached agency of the DOTR.





Last June 30, it dispersed five Chinese and two Vietnamese fishing vessels from the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. The coast guard said the seven ships, spotted at the vicinity waters off Marie Louise Bank which is located 147 nautical miles off El Nido, Palawan, dispersed after the BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409) issued a radio challenge. 



"Congratulations are in order for the PCG personnel who bravely stood up for our sovereign rights. These acts of bravery should not go unnoticed," Hontiveros said.



"This obligation is not easy, so I hope they will be honored for each stand [they take]," she added in Filipino. "It is a matter of pride that a Filipino ship has courageously repelled the foreigners who venture illegally into our own ocean."



She further urged: "We need to be able to regularly and continuously give commendations so as to encourage more officers to steadfastly defend and protect our seas and our people."



'Sovereignty can be upheld without resorting to war'



In April, the same coast guard vessel dispersed seven Chinese maritime militia ships at Sabina (Escoda) Shoal off the coast of Palawan.  



According to Hontiveros, these radio challenges prove that the Philippines can assert ownership of the West Philippine Sea without resorting to war, disputing a long-held claim of President Rodrigo Duterte's. 



READ: 'China has the arms. We do not have it,' Duterte says on West Philippine SeaUniversity professors reject 'asserting sovereignty constitutes war' argument on West Philippine Sea



“Our defending and protecting the WPS does not have to lead to war. Our brave officers in the PCG are proof that we can stand up without becoming violent and cruel," the senator said in Filipino.



"Considering the heightened tensions in the disputed waters, official commendation should be given to our officers," she added.



"It’s the least we can do for those who serve on the frontlines of our national security."



Beijing does not recognize the arbitral ruling that invalidated its expansive claims over the South China Sea, part of which is the West Philippine Sea.



It continues to deploy its ships to the West Philippine sea despite repeated diplomatic protests from Manila. 



READ: Philippines protests China’s ‘incessant deployment’ of ships to Pag-asa Island



— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Patricia Lourdes Viray 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
                                                      DOTR
                                                      PCG
                                                      PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
                                                      RISA HONTIVEROS
                                                      SENATE
                                                      WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 WHO: Philippines still not at low risk for future COVID-19 infections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WHO: Philippines still not at low risk for future COVID-19 infections


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The World Health Organization’s representative to the Philippines said the country is still not at low risk for future...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Crashed military plane tried to land with incomplete set of wheels &mdash; witness
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Crashed military plane tried to land with incomplete set of wheels — witness


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
“We could see from our village planes landing and taking off from the nearby Jolo airport. It was my first time to see...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;C-130 in tip-top shape&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘C-130 in tip-top shape’


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Air Force transport plane that crashed in Sulu, killing dozens of soldiers and civilians, was in “tip-top shape”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Face-to-face classes to happen soon&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Face-to-face classes to happen soon’


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
It may not take long before pilot face-to-face classes are held because of the rising number of individuals who got vaccinated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cops on lookout for fake vaccination cards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cops on lookout for fake vaccination cards


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Police have been ordered to be alert against the possible use of fake vaccination cards now that the government has eased...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 SC partially OKs dismissed Sandigan Justice Ong's plea for judicial clemency
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC partially OKs dismissed Sandigan Justice Ong's plea for judicial clemency


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 15 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has granted judicial clemency to dismissed Sandiganbayan Justice Gregory Ong who was found guilty in 2014...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Scientist is first Filipina winner of William James prize in United States
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Scientist is first Filipina winner of William James prize in United States


                              

                                 22 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Yale University graduate student Joan Ongchoco is the first Filipino to receive the William James Prize in the United St...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stricter border controls needed to keep out Lambda variant &mdash; Duque
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stricter border controls needed to keep out Lambda variant — Duque


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 36 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has yet to detect the presence of the Lambda variant, which is classified as a “variant of interest”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines retrieves crashed military plane's black boxes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines retrieves crashed military plane's black boxes


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Philippine security forces have retrieved the cockpit voice and flight data recorders of a military aircraft that crashed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Immigration warns foreigners of fake 'immigration service'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Immigration warns foreigners of fake 'immigration service'


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Immigration on Tuesday clarified that it does not collect “immigration assistance” fees from foreign...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with