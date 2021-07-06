Duque appeals to UN, WHO on COVID-19 vaccine supply for poor countries
MANILA, Philippines — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Tuesday appealed to global organizations to ensure that poor countries would get enough COVID-19 vaccines, as he said wealthy nations are now discussing supplies for booster shots.
The health chief sought for the intervention of the United Nations and the World Health Organization with many across the globe still without the jabs.
"I don't think this is right," he said in Filipino at a briefing in Pampanga. "We hope they will listen to the sentiment of low to middle-income countries where vaccines are still lacking."
In the Philippines, only roughly 2.6% of the estimated 110 million population have completed their two shots. That remains a fraction of the 50 to 70 million that government is eyeing this year.
Supply of the jabs at home has also yet to become stable. So far, the country continues to receive the bulk of vaccines from the WHO-led COVAX Facility, and procured doses from Sinovac, Sputnik V and Moderna.
Duque said he would soon formalize his call to the UN and the WHO.
"Our vaccine coverage is still low that's why we are appealing," he continued, still in Filipino. "I will write to them to remind rich countries not to forget the poor ones."
"Many peoples of the world still don't have even the first vaccine," Duque added.
Some countries have since announced vaccine donation to Asia and the Philippines. The United States is said to be sending between 800,000 to a million doses to Manila, per vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr.
Japan last month also announced it would give a million AstraZeneca doses to the Philippines which could arrive sometime this July.
Bloomberg's global vaccine tracker has noted that over 3.22 billion vaccine doses have been administered in 180 countries.
It said there are now enough doses to fully inoculate 21% of the world's population, "but the distribution has been lopsided."
"Countries and regions with the highest incomes are getting vaccinated more than 30 times faster than those with the lowest," Bloomberg said.
At least 2.9 million Filipinos or about 2.6% of the 110 million population have been fully vaccinated as of July 4.
- Total doses administered: 11,708,029
- 1st dose: 8,839,124
- 2nd dose (fully vaccinated): 2,868,905
The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 has finalized protocols for fully vaccinated individuals:
- Intrazonal travel for fully vaccinated senior citizens within areas under GCQ and MGCQ shall be allowed, subject to presentation of vaccination card or certificate of quarantine completion.
- The presentation of a COVID-19 domestic vaccination card shall be sufficient alternatives to any testing requirement for interzonal travel.
- The traveler needs to undergo health and exposure screening upon arrival in the destination.
- In case fully vaccinated individuals are close contacts of COVID-19 cases they may undergo a 7-day quarantine.
- No testing and quarantine shall be required for close contacts who may have been traced beyond the 7th day from the last exposure and who remained asymptomatic.
One million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to the Philippines this July, the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company says.
This will be followed by additional deliveries in the weeks and months following.
"The latest delivery estimates for the Philippines demonstrate our continuing partnership with COVAX, the national government, Department of Health, local government units, and the private sector, working together to help heal the nation," AstraZeneca Philippines country president Lotis Ramin says.
Japan will donate 1 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines.
Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko says the vaccine shipment is expected to arrive in Manila on July 8.
"We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay. Stay tuned!" the Japanese envoy says on Twitter.
One step closer to the Philippines’ goal of herd immunity? Count us in! One million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from Japan are expected to arrive in Manila tentatively on July 8. We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay. Stay tuned!— Ambassador of Japan in the Philippines (@AmbJPNinPH) June 29, 2021
Efforts to reach "population protection" will be ramped up to 8 million vaccinations a month, says vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. at the taped Malacañang meeting aired Monday night.
This is after the country has achieved 5 million vaccinations a month, owing to the sustained arrivals of COVID-19 vaccine shipments in recent weeks.
Galvez reports that on June 29, some 99,600 more doses of Moderna will be delivered, after the arrival of the initial 249,600 doses on June 27. — with reports from Christian Deiparine
