1.9k families affected by Taal Volcano unrest â€” NDRRMC

MANILA, Philippines — The unrest of Taal Volcano has affected more than 1,900 families or more than 6,500 families, the latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council showed.

As of 8:00 a.m.Tuesday, days since volcanologists raised Taal Volcano to Alert Level 3, 1,902 families or 6,585 persons were recorded as affected in 77 barangays in Batangas province.

There are 1,044 families or 3,480 persons are temporary staying in 23 evacuation centers, the NDRRMC said. Some 709 families or 2,565 families, meanwhile, were displaced and are being serviced outside these evacuation centers.

The affected families are from the towns of Taal, Lemery, Agoncillo, Balete, Cuenca, Talisay, Tanauan, Laurel, Mataasnakahoy and San Nicolas in Batangas province.

So far, the government has so far released P1,849,765 in assistance, in the form of food packs and food items to affected families, the NDRRMC report also showed.

As of Tuesday morning, Alert Level 3 remains hoisted over Taal Volcano. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert level on Friday after it ejected a one-kilometer plume of steam and magma on July 1,

Under Alert Level 3, Phivolcs reminds the general public that magma extruding from the main crater could drive an explosive eruption.

In its latest bulletin issued 8:00 a.m., Phivolcs said it recorded 39 volcanic earthquakes in the past 24-hour period. “High levels of volcanic sulfur dioxide or SO2 gas emissions and steam-rich plumes that rose as much as three thousand (3,000) meters high before drifting south and east were generated from the Taal Main Crater,” it added.

Phivolcs reiterated its reminder to the public that the entire Taal Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone and entry into the island and high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel are prohibited. Activities on the Taal Lake should also not be allowed, it added.

Taal Volcano has been under Alert Level 2 since March this year when it showed “increasing unrest” following an eruption in January 2020. — Kristine Joy Patag