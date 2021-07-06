




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
1.9k families affected by Taal Volcano unrest â€” NDRRMC
The provincial government of Batangas distributes hygiene items, food packs, and beddings to evacuees from Agoncillo town on July 3, 2021. 
Batangas PIO

                     

                        

                           
1.9k families affected by Taal Volcano unrest — NDRRMC

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 6, 2021 - 10:30am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The unrest of Taal Volcano has affected more than 1,900 families or more than 6,500 families, the latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council showed.



As of 8:00 a.m.Tuesday, days since volcanologists raised Taal Volcano to Alert Level 3, 1,902 families or 6,585 persons were recorded as affected in 77 barangays in Batangas province.





There are 1,044 families or 3,480 persons are temporary staying in 23 evacuation centers, the NDRRMC said. Some 709 families or 2,565 families, meanwhile, were displaced and are being serviced outside these evacuation centers.



The affected families are from the towns of Taal, Lemery, Agoncillo, Balete, Cuenca, Talisay, Tanauan, Laurel, Mataasnakahoy and San Nicolas in Batangas province.



So far, the government has so far released P1,849,765 in assistance, in the form of food packs and food items to affected families, the NDRRMC report also showed.



As of Tuesday morning, Alert Level 3 remains hoisted over Taal Volcano. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert level on Friday after it ejected a one-kilometer plume of steam and magma on July 1,



Under Alert Level 3, Phivolcs reminds the general public that magma extruding from the main crater could drive an explosive eruption. 



In its latest bulletin issued 8:00 a.m., Phivolcs said it recorded 39 volcanic earthquakes in the past 24-hour period. “High levels of volcanic sulfur dioxide or SO2 gas emissions and steam-rich plumes that rose as much as three thousand (3,000) meters high before drifting south and east were generated from the Taal Main Crater,” it added.



Phivolcs reiterated its reminder to the public that the entire Taal Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone and entry into the island and high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel are prohibited. Activities on the Taal Lake should also not be allowed, it added.



Taal Volcano has been under Alert Level 2 since March this year when it showed “increasing unrest” following an eruption in January 2020. — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      TAAL VOLCANO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Face-to-face classes to happen soon&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Face-to-face classes to happen soon’


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
It may not take long before pilot face-to-face classes are held because of the rising number of individuals who got vaccinated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Crashed military plane tried to land with incomplete set of wheels &mdash; witness
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Crashed military plane tried to land with incomplete set of wheels — witness


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
“We could see from our village planes landing and taking off from the nearby Jolo airport. It was my first time to see...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cops on lookout for fake vaccination cards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cops on lookout for fake vaccination cards


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Police have been ordered to be alert against the possible use of fake vaccination cards now that the government has eased...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DepEd wants World Bank apology over erroneous report
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DepEd wants World Bank apology over erroneous report


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Education Secretary Leonor Briones wants the World Bank to issue a public apology for a report declaring the poor quality...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH sees &lsquo;population protection&rsquo; by November
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH sees ‘population protection’ by November


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health is hopeful that the country will achieve “population protection” against COVID-19 in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 10.9% of Filipinos have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine &mdash; official
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
10.9% of Filipinos have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine — official


                              

                                 30 minutes ago                              


                                                            
 A total of 12 million Filipinos have received at least one coronavirus shot since the government launched its inoculation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOLE to suspend recruitment agency's accreditation over alleged rape of OFW in Riyadh
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOLE to suspend recruitment agency's accreditation over alleged rape of OFW in Riyadh


                              

                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello has ordered the suspension of a foreign recruitment agency’s accreditation with the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WHO: Philippines still not at low risk for future COVID-19 infections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WHO: Philippines still not at low risk for future COVID-19 infections


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The World Health Organization’s representative to the Philippines said the country is still not at low risk for future...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Signal No. 1 over Batanes as 'Emong' slows down ahead of exit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No. 1 over Batanes as 'Emong' slows down ahead of exit


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
PAGASA said residents of Batanes will continue to experience strong winds that will gradually weaken as Emong moves away from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;C-130 in tip-top shape&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘C-130 in tip-top shape’


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Air Force transport plane that crashed in Sulu, killing dozens of soldiers and civilians, was in “tip-top shape”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with