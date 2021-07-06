DepEd wants World Bank apology over erroneous report

MANILA, Philippines — Education Secretary Leonor Briones wants the World Bank (WB) to issue a public apology for a report declaring the poor quality of education in the country.

Briones lamented that the WB used old data in its report the country’s result in the Program on International Student Assessment (PISA) in 2018. She added that developments and reforms have been made since then.

“The World Bank, which released this data, did not follow protocol. Because if you will report, the country must be informed on what will be released. There was no notification. The media got it first. This is a big oversight,” Briones said in Filipino.

She also revealed that WB has two pending loan proposals to the Department of Education (DepEd) worth as much as $210 million.

“So, we’d like the public to be aware of this, and since the country was insulted, was shamed and so on, we expect and look forward to a public apology,” Briones maintained.

Briones said that the WB had already apologized to DepEd through a private letter but she wanted the international financial institution to issue a public apology.

“They sent me a letter, so it’s a personal apology. But it’s not me who was hit here, it’s the country,” Briones said.

Advocacy group Philippine Business for Education (PBEd) yesterday urged the government to address the learning crisis that puts the country’s economic growth prospects at risk.

“Clearly, we need to stop the learning crisis. All sectors of society need to take part in solving this crisis, with the government taking the lead. We must demand for better education, for quality education enables individuals to enjoy strongly rooted and secure lives as reflected in Ambisyon Natin 2040,” PBEd chairman Ramon del Rosario Jr. said. – Louella Desiderio

