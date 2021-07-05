Duterte assures families of soldiers killed in Sulu plane crash of assistance

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday assured the families of those who died in a military plane crash in Sulu that they will receive assistance from the government.

At least 49 military personnel and three civilians were killed after a C-130 Hercules cargo plane missed the runway and crashed in Patikul, Sulu. At least 51 persons were also injured from the incident.

The president visited Zamboanga City to honor some of the soldiers who died during the plane crash.

Duterte assured soldiers that he would provide more benefits to their families, including free education for their children. He reiterated the government's plan to sell or lease part of Fort Bonifacio to raise funds for soldiers' benefits.



"Before I step down, I want to allocate a huge amount to the armed forces. That's how I can repay the soldiers, especially those who died. Their families will be protected, their families will be comfortable, and the daily living and education of the children will be assured," he added.



"I commiserate with you. I am as sorrowful as you. As commander-in-chief, I am the most hurt," the president told military troops at the Naval Forces for Western Mindanao.



Duterte posthumously conferred the Order of Lapu Lapu, rank of Kalasag to the fatalities of the incident. The award is given to government workers and private individuals who lost their lives and properties because of their participation in an activity pursuant to a campaign or advocacy of the president.



"When I heard the news, as usual, I go into the process of sorrow. More than anybody else...the life of a soldier is always valuable... They died for our country and for that, I am very grateful for those who died and those who suffered," he said.



"The most important thing is for those who died, they shall not have died in vain. They died for our country. It behooves upon us to continue the help."