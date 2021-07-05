




































































 




   

   









Duterte assures families of soldiers killed in Sulu plane crash of assistance
In this handout photo taken on July 4, 2021, received from Philippine military Joint Task Force-Sulu (JTF-SULU) on July 5, soldiers inspect the wreckage of the ill-fated Philippine Airforce C-130 transport that crashed near the airport in Jolo town, Sulu province, near southern island of Mindanao, during the search and retrieval operations.
Handout / JOINT TASK FORCE-SULU / AFP

                     

                        

                           
Duterte assures families of soldiers killed in Sulu plane crash of assistance

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - July 5, 2021 - 8:59pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday assured the families of those who died in a military plane crash in Sulu that they will receive assistance from the government.



At least 49 military personnel and three civilians were killed after a C-130 Hercules cargo plane missed the runway and crashed in Patikul, Sulu. At least 51 persons were also injured from the incident.





The president visited Zamboanga City to honor some of the soldiers who died during the plane crash.



Duterte assured soldiers that he would provide more benefits to their families, including free education for their children. He reiterated the government's plan to sell or lease part of Fort Bonifacio to raise funds for soldiers' benefits.



"Before I step down, I want to allocate a huge amount to the armed forces. That's how I can repay the soldiers, especially those who died. Their families will be protected, their families will be comfortable, and the daily living and education of the children will be assured," he added.



"I commiserate with you. I am as sorrowful as you. As commander-in-chief, I am the most hurt," the president told military troops at the Naval Forces for Western Mindanao.  



Duterte posthumously conferred the Order of Lapu Lapu, rank of Kalasag to the fatalities of the incident. The award is given to government workers and private individuals who lost their lives and properties because of their participation in an activity pursuant to a campaign or advocacy of the president.



"When I heard the news, as usual, I go into the process of sorrow. More than anybody else...the life of a soldier is always valuable... They died for our country and for that, I am very grateful for those who died and those who suffered," he said.



"The most important thing is for those who died, they shall not have died in vain. They died for our country. It behooves upon us to continue the help."


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PATIKUL PLANE CRASH
                                                      PHILIPPINE AIR FORCE
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 5, 2021 - 7:23pm                           


                           

                              
Follow this thread for updates on search and rescue operations and other updates on the Philippine Air Force C-130 that crashed near Jolo, Sulu on July 4, 2021.



Photo: In this handout photo taken on July 4, 2021 and received from the Philippine military Joint Task Force-Sulu (JTF-Sulu), smoke billows from the wreckage of a Philippine Airforce C-130 transport plane after it crashed near the airport in Jolo town, Sulu province on the southern island of Mindanao.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 5, 2021 - 7:23pm                              


                              
As of 6 p.m. Monday, the number of fatalities from the Sulu plane crash has risen to 52.



The military says among the fatalities, 49 were military personnel while three were civilians.



The military also raised the number of injured to 51, 47 of which are military personnel while four are civilians.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 5, 2021 - 2:13pm                              


                              
Sen. Risa Hontiveros condoles with the families of those killed in the C-130 crash in Sulu, saying "their sacrifice and bravery to secure our freedom will never be forgotten."



She also calls for a thorough investigation to ensure "the protection of our brave men and women in uniform in their future deployments." 



"Considering this is the second plane crash in two weeks, is a disservice to our armed services if we leave them vulnerable in battle."

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 5, 2021 - 1:17pm                              


                              
The number of fatalities in Sunday's Air Force plane crash in Sulu climbs to 50, Philippine military officials confirm.



Forty-seven military personnel and three civilians were among those who were killed when a C-130 cargo plane crashed in Patikul, Sulu.



Meanwhile, 49 soldiers and four civilians are injured and undergoing treatment.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 5, 2021 - 8:59am                              


                              
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan offers "deep condolences" on behalf of the United States "to the people of the Philippines regarding the tragic plane crash in which several dozen service members were killed."



"Our thoughts are with those who were injured and the families of those who were lost. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Philippine allies at this difficult time and are ready to provide all appropriate support to the Philippines’ response effort," he also says.



The Philippine Air Force C-130 that crashed in Sulu Sunday was acquired from the US in January, according to reports.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 5, 2021 - 8:49am                              


                              
The number of fatalities in the military C-130 plane crash in Sulu on Sunday had reached 45 persons as of Sunday night, with 53 others injured and five unaccounted for, a military official said in Zamboanga City.



Among those killed were 42 military personnel and 3 civilians while 49 soldiers and 4 civilians were injured as of 8:40p.m on Sunday, said Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr.



He said the search and retrieval team also confirmed that five soldiers remained unaccounted for and are the subject of the search operations at the crash site and in nearby areas.



Vinluan said the civilian fatalities and those injured were residents of Sitio Amman, Bangkal village in Patikul town where the C-130 plane transporting soldiers crashed. — The STAR/Roel Pareño

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
