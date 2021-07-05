Senators seek probe into Sulu plane crash; death toll rises to 52
MANILA, Philippines — Senators on Monday called for a thorough probe into the crash of a Philippine Air Force plane in Patikul, Sulu, an incident over the weekend that has left scores dead.
The military said the number of fatalities from the crash has climbed to 52 by evening of July 6, or 49 personnel and three civilians.
Some 96 were aboard the C-130 Hercules transport plane when it crashed and bursted into flames after missing the runway while trying to land. The incident came after a series of recorded plane crashes from the PAF since 2020.
Members of the upper chamber have since sent their condolences to families of those killed, and urged government to ensure they would receive benefits without delay.
"Considering this is the second plane crash in two weeks, is a disservice to our armed services if we leave them vulnerable in battle," said Sen. Risa Hontiveros in a statement. "Grief this expansive calls for clarity and commitment."
Sen. Francis Pangilinan called it "a devastating incident" for Filipino soldiers, and said measures should be taken to avert another kind of incident.
AFP spokesperson Major Gen. Edgard Arevalo has sought to dismiss claims that the C-130 was defective.
Over dZMM, he said the plane, a second-hand from the United States and delivered to the Philippines in January 2021, was in "very good situation."
"It's in tip-top shape and the pilots are all rated, seasoned, and experienced in flying this kind of aircraft," Arevalo added.
Sen. Ronald dela Rosa said he would wait for results of the military's investigation. But he pointed the blame on the country's "antiquated" military aircraft."
"Perhaps, it is about time that we, in the legislature, take a second hard look at the reality that lives lost from these so called 'flying coffins' or 'widow makers' are priceless compared to the foreign debt that we may incur as a result of military modernization," he said in a statement.
Earlier today, House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) vowed he would support measures in Congress to give more funding to PAF.
The airforce has been using the C-130 planes for decades to transport troops and supplies, as well in sending humanitarian assistance and relief during disasters.
President Rodrigo Duterte was at the Western Mindanao Command in Zamboanga City tonight, where he visited wounded troops and paid tribute to those killed from the crash.
"The life of a soldier is always valuable whether in the fields of fighting or events such as this," the president said, adding that assistance would be extended to families.
Follow this thread for updates on search and rescue operations and other updates on the Philippine Air Force C-130 that crashed near Jolo, Sulu on July 4, 2021.
Photo: In this handout photo taken on July 4, 2021 and received from the Philippine military Joint Task Force-Sulu (JTF-Sulu), smoke billows from the wreckage of a Philippine Airforce C-130 transport plane after it crashed near the airport in Jolo town, Sulu province on the southern island of Mindanao.
As of 6 p.m. Monday, the number of fatalities from the Sulu plane crash has risen to 52.
The military says among the fatalities, 49 were military personnel while three were civilians.
The military also raised the number of injured to 51, 47 of which are military personnel while four are civilians.
Sen. Risa Hontiveros condoles with the families of those killed in the C-130 crash in Sulu, saying "their sacrifice and bravery to secure our freedom will never be forgotten."
She also calls for a thorough investigation to ensure "the protection of our brave men and women in uniform in their future deployments."
"Considering this is the second plane crash in two weeks, is a disservice to our armed services if we leave them vulnerable in battle."
The number of fatalities in Sunday's Air Force plane crash in Sulu climbs to 50, Philippine military officials confirm.
Forty-seven military personnel and three civilians were among those who were killed when a C-130 cargo plane crashed in Patikul, Sulu.
Meanwhile, 49 soldiers and four civilians are injured and undergoing treatment.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan offers "deep condolences" on behalf of the United States "to the people of the Philippines regarding the tragic plane crash in which several dozen service members were killed."
"Our thoughts are with those who were injured and the families of those who were lost. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Philippine allies at this difficult time and are ready to provide all appropriate support to the Philippines’ response effort," he also says.
The Philippine Air Force C-130 that crashed in Sulu Sunday was acquired from the US in January, according to reports.
The number of fatalities in the military C-130 plane crash in Sulu on Sunday had reached 45 persons as of Sunday night, with 53 others injured and five unaccounted for, a military official said in Zamboanga City.
Among those killed were 42 military personnel and 3 civilians while 49 soldiers and 4 civilians were injured as of 8:40p.m on Sunday, said Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr.
He said the search and retrieval team also confirmed that five soldiers remained unaccounted for and are the subject of the search operations at the crash site and in nearby areas.
Vinluan said the civilian fatalities and those injured were residents of Sitio Amman, Bangkal village in Patikul town where the C-130 plane transporting soldiers crashed. — The STAR/Roel Pareño
- Latest
- Trending