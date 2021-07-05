Senators seek probe into Sulu plane crash; death toll rises to 52

MANILA, Philippines — Senators on Monday called for a thorough probe into the crash of a Philippine Air Force plane in Patikul, Sulu, an incident over the weekend that has left scores dead.

The military said the number of fatalities from the crash has climbed to 52 by evening of July 6, or 49 personnel and three civilians.

Some 96 were aboard the C-130 Hercules transport plane when it crashed and bursted into flames after missing the runway while trying to land. The incident came after a series of recorded plane crashes from the PAF since 2020.

Members of the upper chamber have since sent their condolences to families of those killed, and urged government to ensure they would receive benefits without delay.

"Considering this is the second plane crash in two weeks, is a disservice to our armed services if we leave them vulnerable in battle," said Sen. Risa Hontiveros in a statement. "Grief this expansive calls for clarity and commitment."

Sen. Francis Pangilinan called it "a devastating incident" for Filipino soldiers, and said measures should be taken to avert another kind of incident.

AFP spokesperson Major Gen. Edgard Arevalo has sought to dismiss claims that the C-130 was defective.

Over dZMM, he said the plane, a second-hand from the United States and delivered to the Philippines in January 2021, was in "very good situation."

"It's in tip-top shape and the pilots are all rated, seasoned, and experienced in flying this kind of aircraft," Arevalo added.

Sen. Ronald dela Rosa said he would wait for results of the military's investigation. But he pointed the blame on the country's "antiquated" military aircraft."

"Perhaps, it is about time that we, in the legislature, take a second hard look at the reality that lives lost from these so called 'flying coffins' or 'widow makers' are priceless compared to the foreign debt that we may incur as a result of military modernization," he said in a statement.

Earlier today, House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) vowed he would support measures in Congress to give more funding to PAF.

The airforce has been using the C-130 planes for decades to transport troops and supplies, as well in sending humanitarian assistance and relief during disasters.

President Rodrigo Duterte was at the Western Mindanao Command in Zamboanga City tonight, where he visited wounded troops and paid tribute to those killed from the crash.

"The life of a soldier is always valuable whether in the fields of fighting or events such as this," the president said, adding that assistance would be extended to families.