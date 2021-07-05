Pilot face-to-face classes possible soon â€” Palace

Pilot face-to-face classes possible soon — Palace
MANILA, Philippines — It may not take long before pilot face-to-face classes are held because of the rising number of individuals who got vaccinated for COVID-19, Malacañang said Monday.
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said while President Rodrigo Duterte rejected the holding of in-person classes because of the emergence of more transmissible COVID-19 variants, the set-up would "not be the same forever."
He noted that the Philippines has administered close to 12 million vaccine doses while some Metro Manila cities have given the first dose to 70 percent of their population.
"The president said he wanted our people to be vaccinated. As to how many, we are not yet sure," Roque said at a press briefing.
"But with 12 million of our people being vaccinated and with... some cities of Metro Manila hitting 70, even 100 percent of their population being given the first dose, let's say that it won't take long and it may be possible for us to have a pilot. Let's just wait for the vaccines to be administered," he added.
Education Secretary Leonor Briones said the president decided against the holding of pilot in-person classes because the characteristics of the new COVID-19 variant are "very threatening."
Asked if the president is looking at specific numbers, Briones replied: "It's hard to say I want 50 percent or 90 percent or 80 percent. Those who will be excluded will be at a disadvantage. That's why our proposal is to have a small pilot study so we can see how effective our health protocols are."
"But what's really scary is the new varant is unpredictable and this is being studied thoroughly. I cannot speak for the president but that is his only condition - the safety of children and teachers involved in our educational program," she added.
Duterte previously said he could not place the health of students at risk while the Philippines is still addressing the more transmissible COVID-19 variants.
"I ask for forgiveness from mothers, fathers because the education of children would be delayed. Forgive me because I cannot give permission to bring back the normal set-up in schools because if something happens, it would involve lives," the president said during a public address last June 28.
"But I cannot gamble, I said, with the life of our children. It will be difficult because everyone will be liable," he added.
The Department of Education (DepEd) Benguet has identified at least 17 schools for the pilot testing of face-to-face classes for the fourth quarter of the year.
DepEd Benguet Schools Division Superintendent (SDS) Gloria Buya-ao confirmed the testing of the limited face to face classes. She identified Lanipew Elementary School and Tacadang Integrated School in Kibungan; Naguey Elementary School in Atok; Kayapa Elementary School in the boundary of Benguet and Nueva Viscaya; Otbong Elementary School in Bokod; Amgaleyguey Elementary School in Buguias; Tonglo-Carino Elementary School also in Buguias; and Oyusan and Ja’pa Elementary School in Atok.
Other schools identified were Beckes Pol-oc Primary School; Beckes Pol-oc Primary School, Busoc Primary School, Mario laruan elementary school and Pasdong Elementary School in Atok; Gadang Elementary School in Kapangan; Baayan Elementary School and Bilis Elementary school in Tublay. — AFP
President Rodrigo Duterte announces that face-to-face classes in certain areas are cancelled due to reports of a new coronavirus strain.
The University of the Philippines will implement a 'no-fail' policy for the current semester, the Office of the Student Regent announces.
The Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs will release guidelines for the policy, where no grades of "4" (Conditional) or "5" (Fail) will be given.
Filipinos dealing with the aftermath of a series of major typhoons cannot continue classes under current conditions, Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan says in a release as it demanded that classes and other academic work be postponed until the 19th.
"As Typhoon Ulysses continues to wreck havoc in Central Luzon and the Greater Manila Area and southern Luzon still grappling with widespread flooding, power outages and intermittent internet signals making distance learning of any kind practically impossible," the group says.
"We demand the suspension of ALL classes and submission of academic requirements in ALL levels NATIONWIDE until November 19. Millions need decisive action from our government officials NOW," it also says.
