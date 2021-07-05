Tropical Depression Emong maintains strength as it approaches Batanes, Babuyan Islands

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA said Tropical Depression “Emong” continues to maintain its strength as it moves closer to extreme Northern Luzon on Monday morning.

As of 10:00 a.m., Emong was last seen 315 km East of Aparri, Cagayan. It continues to move west northwestward at 40 km per hour, and packs maximum sustained winds of 55 km per hour near the center and with gustiness of up to 70 km per hour.

In its latest bulletin, Pagasa said Emong is forecast to bring moderate to heavy rains at times over Batanes and Babuyan Islands on Monday until Tuesday morning.

“Under these conditions and considering antecedent rainfall, isolated to scattered flash flooding and rain-induced landslides are highly likely, especially in areas with high or very high susceptibility to these hazards as identified in hazard maps. Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels,” Pagasa added.

What to expect

Tropical cyclone wind signal TCWS number 1 remains hoisted over Batanes and the northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including Babuyan Islands.

But Pagasa added that areas under TCWS #1 may experience strong winds during the passage of Emong and the projected track and intensity of the tropical depression suggest that they may raise the storm signal to number 2 over affected areas.

Areas under TCWS #1 will also experience rough to very rough seas over the localities’ seaboards and of Cagayan. “Sea travel is risky over these waters, especially for those using small seacrafts Mariners without the proper experience should immediately seek safe harbor,” it added.

Weather forecasters also said that based on forecast track, Emong’s center will pass close or make landfall in the area of Batanes-Babuyan Islands on Monday afternoon or evening, although there is increasing chance that this may happen earlier.

Emong may intensify into a tropical storm in the next 12 hours, although its high movement speed may deter its intensification. It may likely weaken into tropical depression after passing extreme Northern Luzon, Pagasa added.

Emong is seen to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on early Tuesday morning.

Forecast position

Tuesday morning 355 km Northwest of Itbayat, Batanes

— Kristine Joy Patag