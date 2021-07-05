Tropical Depression Emong maintains strength as it approaches Batanes, Babuyan Islands
MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA said Tropical Depression “Emong” continues to maintain its strength as it moves closer to extreme Northern Luzon on Monday morning.
As of 10:00 a.m., Emong was last seen 315 km East of Aparri, Cagayan. It continues to move west northwestward at 40 km per hour, and packs maximum sustained winds of 55 km per hour near the center and with gustiness of up to 70 km per hour.
In its latest bulletin, Pagasa said Emong is forecast to bring moderate to heavy rains at times over Batanes and Babuyan Islands on Monday until Tuesday morning.
“Under these conditions and considering antecedent rainfall, isolated to scattered flash flooding and rain-induced landslides are highly likely, especially in areas with high or very high susceptibility to these hazards as identified in hazard maps. Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels,” Pagasa added.
What to expect
Tropical cyclone wind signal TCWS number 1 remains hoisted over Batanes and the northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including Babuyan Islands.
But Pagasa added that areas under TCWS #1 may experience strong winds during the passage of Emong and the projected track and intensity of the tropical depression suggest that they may raise the storm signal to number 2 over affected areas.
Areas under TCWS #1 will also experience rough to very rough seas over the localities’ seaboards and of Cagayan. “Sea travel is risky over these waters, especially for those using small seacrafts Mariners without the proper experience should immediately seek safe harbor,” it added.
Weather forecasters also said that based on forecast track, Emong’s center will pass close or make landfall in the area of Batanes-Babuyan Islands on Monday afternoon or evening, although there is increasing chance that this may happen earlier.
Emong may intensify into a tropical storm in the next 12 hours, although its high movement speed may deter its intensification. It may likely weaken into tropical depression after passing extreme Northern Luzon, Pagasa added.
Emong is seen to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on early Tuesday morning.
Forecast position
- Tuesday morning 355 km Northwest of Itbayat, Batanes
— Kristine Joy Patag
Follow this page for updates on Emong, the fifth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines on 2021. — Main photo from JMA
Tropical Depression Emong slightly intensifies as it moves north-northwestward over the Philippine Sea.
Signal No. 1 is still up over Batanes and the northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including Babuyan Islands. This means that winds of 30 to 60 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours.
At 4 p.m., Emong was located 780 km east of Virac, Catanduanes with winds of 55 kph and gusts of up to 70 kph. It is moving northwestward at 25 kph.
TROPICAL CYCLONE BULLETIN NO. 2— PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) July 4, 2021
Tropical Depression “#EmongPH”
Issued at 5PM 04 July 2021
Valid for broadcast until the next bulletin at 11PM today.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION “EMONG” SLIGHTLY INTENSIFIES WHILE MOVING NORTH-NORTHWESTWARD OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA EAST OF SOUTHERN LUZON. pic.twitter.com/ewaYTwguMq
Signal No. 1 is hoisted over Batanes and some localities in Cagayan including Babuyan Islands in anticipation of the arrival of strong winds caused by Tropical Depression Emong.
At 10 a.m., Emong was located 700 km east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar or 790 east of Catarman, Northern Samar.
The weather disturbance has winds of 45 kph and gusts of 55 kph. It is moving northwestward at 25 kph.
As of 8 a.m., the low pressure area east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar has developed into a tropical depression, state weather bureau PAGASA says.
The weather disturbance will be called Emong, the fifth tropical cyclone to enter the country this year.
- Latest
- Trending