




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Tropical Depression Emong maintains strength as it approaches Batanes, Babuyan Islands
Tropical Depression Emong is expected to dump moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands until Tuesday morning.
Pagasa/released

                     

                        

                           
Tropical Depression Emong maintains strength as it approaches Batanes, Babuyan Islands

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 5, 2021 - 1:43pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA said Tropical Depression “Emong” continues to maintain its strength as it moves closer to extreme Northern Luzon on Monday morning.



As of 10:00 a.m., Emong was last seen 315 km East of Aparri, Cagayan. It continues to move west northwestward at 40 km per hour, and  packs maximum sustained winds of 55 km per hour near the center and with gustiness of up to 70 km per hour.



In its latest bulletin, Pagasa said Emong is forecast to bring moderate to heavy rains at times over Batanes and Babuyan Islands on Monday until Tuesday morning.



“Under these conditions and considering antecedent rainfall, isolated to scattered flash flooding and rain-induced landslides are highly likely, especially in areas with high or very high susceptibility to these hazards as identified in hazard maps. Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels,” Pagasa added.



What to expect



Tropical cyclone wind signal TCWS number 1 remains hoisted over Batanes and the northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including Babuyan Islands.



But Pagasa added that areas under TCWS #1 may experience strong winds during the passage of Emong and the projected track and intensity of the tropical depression suggest that they may raise the storm signal to number 2 over affected areas.



Areas under TCWS #1 will also experience rough to very rough seas over the localities’ seaboards and of Cagayan. “Sea travel is risky over these waters, especially for those using small seacrafts Mariners without the proper experience should immediately seek safe harbor,” it added.



Weather forecasters also said that based on forecast track, Emong’s center will pass close or make landfall in the area of Batanes-Babuyan Islands on Monday afternoon or evening, although there is increasing chance that this may happen earlier.



Emong may intensify into a tropical storm in the next 12 hours, although its high movement speed may deter its intensification. It may likely weaken into tropical depression after passing extreme Northern Luzon, Pagasa added.



Emong is seen to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on early Tuesday morning.



Forecast position



    
	
  • Tuesday morning 355 km Northwest of Itbayat, Batanes
    • 




— Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PAGASA
                                                      PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 4, 2021 - 5:28pm                           


                           

                              
Follow this page for updates on Emong, the fifth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines on 2021. — Main photo from JMA

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 4, 2021 - 5:28pm                              


                              
Tropical Depression Emong slightly intensifies as it moves north-northwestward over the Philippine Sea.



Signal No. 1 is still up over Batanes and the northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including Babuyan Islands. This means that winds of 30 to 60 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours.



At 4 p.m., Emong was located 780 km east of Virac, Catanduanes with winds of 55 kph and gusts of up to 70 kph. It is moving northwestward at 25 kph.



                           

                           

                              

                                 July 4, 2021 - 12:06pm                              


                              
Signal No. 1 is hoisted over Batanes and some localities in Cagayan including Babuyan Islands in anticipation of the arrival of strong winds caused by Tropical Depression Emong.



At 10 a.m., Emong was located 700 km east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar or 790 east of Catarman, Northern Samar.



The weather disturbance has winds of 45 kph and gusts of 55 kph. It is moving northwestward at 25 kph.




                           

                           

                              

                                 July 4, 2021 - 10:37am                              


                              
As of 8 a.m., the low pressure area east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar has developed into a tropical depression, state weather bureau PAGASA says.



The weather disturbance will be called Emong, the fifth tropical cyclone to enter the country this year.




                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao flight diverted, returns to NAIA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao flight diverted, returns to NAIA


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Philippine Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles, California from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport with 186 passengers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Coast Guard disperses 5 Chinese ships from West Philippine Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Coast Guard disperses 5 Chinese ships from West Philippine Sea


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
By issuing a radio challenge, the Philippine Coast Guard dispersed five Chinese ships and two Vietnamese ships from the Marie...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccination cards in lieu of testing OK&rsquo;d for travel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccination cards in lieu of testing OK’d for travel


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government has eased the local travel and quarantine protocols for individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 45 dead, 53 hurt in AFP plane crash
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
45 dead, 53 hurt in AFP plane crash


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least 45 people were killed and 53 others injured when a C-130 Hercules military plane crashed after missing the runway...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo laments non-use of remaining Bayanihan funds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo laments non-use of remaining Bayanihan funds


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday lamented that billions of pesos meant for pandemic response programs under the Bayanihan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Crashed military plane tried to land with incomplete set of wheels &mdash; witness
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Crashed military plane tried to land with incomplete set of wheels — witness


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 33 minutes ago                              


                                                            
“We could see from our village planes landing and taking off from the nearby Jolo airport. It was my first time to see...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Police told to watch out for fake vaccination cards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Police told to watch out for fake vaccination cards


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
“We will coordinate and work closely with the LGUs in enforcing this latest guideline. I am directing all police offices...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP medical reserves on standby to assist Taal evacuees
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP medical reserves on standby to assist Taal evacuees


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The people of Batangas are facing two tragedies (COVID-19 and Taal Volcano rumbling) and I admire them for their resilience....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House speaker promises push for funds for Air Force modernization
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House speaker promises push for funds for Air Force modernization


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
“I can only give my word that we in the House of Representatives will include in the 2022 budget the modernization of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tropical Depression Emong seen to bring rains over Batanes, Babuyan Islands
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tropical Depression Emong seen to bring rains over Batanes, Babuyan Islands


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Emong is expected to dump moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands until Tuesday m...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with