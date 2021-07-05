PNP extends assistance to AFP, PAF after C-130 crash

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police offered assistance to the Armed Forces of the Philippines in the aftermath of the plane crash in Sulu that led to at least 50 deaths.

This comes after a Philippine Air Force C-130 plane transporting troops from Cagayan de Oro City to Sulu province on Sunday morning missed its runway in Jolo and eventually crashed into Patikul Town. The aircraft was said to be carrying 90 troops and crew.

At a press briefing Monday morning, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said that local police were directed to assist in the immediate search and rescue operations on Sunday after he issued the instruction to Police Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, regional director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

"I also directed the RD, PRO-BAR, to check if there are civilian casualties or affected local residents and extend the same assistance to them," he said.

The PNP chief added that he was coordinating with Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, AFP Chief of Staff, for any other assistance that the PNP could provide.

As of the Armed Forces of the Philippines' latest update on Monday morning, total fatalities from the incident stand at 50.

The crash left 47 military personnel and three civilians on the ground dead, while 49 soldiers and four civilians were left injured.

"The men and women of the Philippine National Police grieve with our brothers in the Armed Forces of the Philippines for the untimely death of some of its personnel," Eleazar also said in a statement.

"Not only friendship but brotherhood was established between police and military personnel in the performance of our sworn duty of achieving our common goal of lasting peace and development in Sulu and other conflict-torn areas of Mindanao."

— with a report from Kristine Joy Patag