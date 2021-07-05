PNP extends assistance to AFP, PAF after C-130 crash
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police offered assistance to the Armed Forces of the Philippines in the aftermath of the plane crash in Sulu that led to at least 50 deaths.
This comes after a Philippine Air Force C-130 plane transporting troops from Cagayan de Oro City to Sulu province on Sunday morning missed its runway in Jolo and eventually crashed into Patikul Town. The aircraft was said to be carrying 90 troops and crew.
At a press briefing Monday morning, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said that local police were directed to assist in the immediate search and rescue operations on Sunday after he issued the instruction to Police Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, regional director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.
"I also directed the RD, PRO-BAR, to check if there are civilian casualties or affected local residents and extend the same assistance to them," he said.
The PNP chief added that he was coordinating with Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, AFP Chief of Staff, for any other assistance that the PNP could provide.
As of the Armed Forces of the Philippines' latest update on Monday morning, total fatalities from the incident stand at 50.
The crash left 47 military personnel and three civilians on the ground dead, while 49 soldiers and four civilians were left injured.
"The men and women of the Philippine National Police grieve with our brothers in the Armed Forces of the Philippines for the untimely death of some of its personnel," Eleazar also said in a statement.
"Not only friendship but brotherhood was established between police and military personnel in the performance of our sworn duty of achieving our common goal of lasting peace and development in Sulu and other conflict-torn areas of Mindanao."
— with a report from Kristine Joy Patag
Follow this thread for updates on search and rescue operations and other updates on the Philippine Air Force C-130 that crashed near Jolo, Sulu on July 4, 2021.
Photo: In this handout photo taken on July 4, 2021 and received from the Philippine military Joint Task Force-Sulu (JTF-Sulu), smoke billows from the wreckage of a Philippine Airforce C-130 transport plane after it crashed near the airport in Jolo town, Sulu province on the southern island of Mindanao.
Sen. Risa Hontiveros condoles with the families of those killed in the C-130 crash in Sulu, saying "their sacrifice and bravery to secure our freedom will never be forgotten."
She also calls for a thorough investigation to ensure "the protection of our brave men and women in uniform in their future deployments."
"Considering this is the second plane crash in two weeks, is a disservice to our armed services if we leave them vulnerable in battle."
The number of fatalities in Sunday's Air Force plane crash in Sulu climbs to 50, Philippine military officials confirm.
Forty-seven military personnel and three civilians were among those who were killed when a C-130 cargo plane crashed in Patikul, Sulu.
Meanwhile, 49 soldiers and four civilians are injured and undergoing treatment.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan offers "deep condolences" on behalf of the United States "to the people of the Philippines regarding the tragic plane crash in which several dozen service members were killed."
"Our thoughts are with those who were injured and the families of those who were lost. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Philippine allies at this difficult time and are ready to provide all appropriate support to the Philippines’ response effort," he also says.
The Philippine Air Force C-130 that crashed in Sulu Sunday was acquired from the US in January, according to reports.
The number of fatalities in the military C-130 plane crash in Sulu on Sunday had reached 45 persons as of Sunday night, with 53 others injured and five unaccounted for, a military official said in Zamboanga City.
Among those killed were 42 military personnel and 3 civilians while 49 soldiers and 4 civilians were injured as of 8:40p.m on Sunday, said Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr.
He said the search and retrieval team also confirmed that five soldiers remained unaccounted for and are the subject of the search operations at the crash site and in nearby areas.
Vinluan said the civilian fatalities and those injured were residents of Sitio Amman, Bangkal village in Patikul town where the C-130 plane transporting soldiers crashed. — The STAR/Roel Pareño
- Latest
- Trending