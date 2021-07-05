PNP medical reserves on standby to assist Taal evacuees

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police has placed its Medical Reserves on standby to assist those evacuated due to the unrest of Taal volcano in recent days, which also include PNP personnel.

Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, confirmed this at a press briefing Monday morning, where he disclosed that the PNP had counted some 6,000 evacuees inside the danger zone, 5,000 of whom had to "find places outside of evacuation centers."

Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas has also said that hospitals in the province were already full of COVID-19 patients, including those with co-morbidities.

"The people of Batangas are facing two tragedies [of COVID-19 and Taal Volcano rumbling], and I admire them for their resilience. But we also need to support them," he said in mixed Filipino and English.

"Our concern right now is helping the people who have nowhere to go. With regard to the police personnel, I can presume that we have police who are also affected there."

The PNP chief added that local police are ready to enforce minimum public health safety standards in evacuation facilities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Police assistance desks have also been deployed to assist evacuees, while security around quarantine checkpoints on the borders of Taal has since been tightened.

Eleazar urged residents not to attempt to return to their homes within the Permanent Danger Zone with Taal Volcano remaining under Alert Level 3, per state volcanology bureau Phivolcs.

State volcanologists continue to issue warnings on the possibility of a volcanic eruption due to increased volcanic activities in the past days.

Per the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, towns and cities that have conducted evacuations to 22 evac centers include:

Agoncillo

Laurel

Taal

Lemery

Balete

Cuenca

Mataas na Kahoy

San Nicolas

Talisay

Tanauan City

"Majority of our evacuees come from Laurel and Agoncillo. The count also includes evacuees from municipalities that had voluntary evacuations," NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal told reporters in a text message.

As of Sunday, the NDRRMC said, 3,617 are being served inside evacuation centers, while 1,966 are outside.

"For sure, we'll find a way [to assist them.] That's part of what we're looking at," the PNP chief said.

"Today we are also gathering help to be extended to our countrymen affected by the Taal Volcano eruption and our countrymen there can count on our continued support in the coming days and while the situation there is still uncertain."