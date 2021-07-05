




































































 




   

   









PNP medical reserves on standby to assist Taal evacuees
Undated file photo shows personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard assisting evacuees from the danger zone in the vicinity of Taal Volcano. 
                            (Philstar.com) - July 5, 2021 - 1:05pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police has placed its Medical Reserves on standby to assist those evacuated due to the unrest of Taal volcano in recent days, which also include PNP personnel. 



Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, confirmed this at a press briefing Monday morning, where he disclosed that the PNP had counted some 6,000 evacuees inside the danger zone, 5,000 of whom had to "find places outside of evacuation centers."





Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas has also said that hospitals in the province were already full of COVID-19 patients, including those with co-morbidities.



"The people of Batangas are facing two tragedies [of COVID-19 and Taal Volcano rumbling], and I admire them for their resilience. But we also need to support them," he said in mixed Filipino and English. 



"Our concern right now is helping the people who have nowhere to go. With regard to the police personnel, I can presume that we have police who are also affected there."



The PNP chief added that local police are ready to enforce minimum public health safety standards in evacuation facilities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.



Police assistance desks have also been deployed to assist evacuees, while security around quarantine checkpoints on the borders of Taal has since been tightened.



Eleazar urged residents not to attempt to return to their homes within the Permanent Danger Zone with Taal Volcano remaining under Alert Level 3, per state volcanology bureau Phivolcs. 



State volcanologists continue to issue warnings on the possibility of a volcanic eruption due to increased volcanic activities in the past days.



Per the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, towns and cities that have conducted evacuations to 22 evac centers include: 



    
	
  • Agoncillo
    • 
	
  • Laurel
    • 
	
  • Taal
    • 
	
  • Lemery
    • 
	
  • Balete
    • 
	
  • Cuenca
    • 
	
  • Mataas na Kahoy
    • 
	
  • San Nicolas
    • 
	
  • Talisay
    • 
	
  • Tanauan City
    • 




"Majority of our evacuees come from Laurel and Agoncillo. The count also includes evacuees from municipalities that had voluntary evacuations," NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal told reporters in a text message. 



As of Sunday, the NDRRMC said, 3,617 are being served inside evacuation centers, while 1,966 are outside. 



"For sure, we'll find a way [to assist them.] That's part of what we're looking at," the PNP chief said. 



"Today we are also gathering help to be extended to our countrymen affected by the Taal Volcano eruption and our countrymen there can count on our continued support in the coming days and while the situation there is still uncertain."


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 4, 2021 - 4:40pm                           


                           

                              
Get updates as Phivolcs issues warnings over activity in Taal Volcano. (Main photo by Philstar.com/Rosette Adel)

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 4, 2021 - 4:40pm                              


                              
State volcanologists record the highest levels of volcanic sulfur dioxide from Taal Volcano.



As of Sunday afternoon, Phivolcs log at an average of 22,628 tonnes/day and a total of 26 strong and very shallow low-frequency volcanic earthquakes.



"In view of the above, DOST-PHIVOLCS is reminding the public that Alert Level 3 prevails over Taal Volcano and that current SO2 parameters indicate ongoing magmatic extrusion at the Main Crater that may further drive succeeding explosions," Phivolcs says in an advisory.



                           

                           

                              

                                 July 4, 2021 - 9:07am                              


                              
Alert Level 3 is still raised over Taal Volcano as Phivolcs records 31 volcanic earthquakes and weak background tremor in the past 24 hours.



Entering Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays Agoncillo and Laurel, as well as sailing through Taal Lake, is still prohibited.



Phivolcs warns that pyroclastic density currents or base surge, volcanic tsunami and ashfall are possible.



                           

                           

                              

                                 July 2, 2021 - 11:49am                              


                              
The government has activated Joint Task Force Taal to help with evacuation and potential relief operations, the Palace says Friday, June 2.



Police and Coast Guard units have also been put on alert for humanitarian and disaster relief operations.



"The Department of Social Welfare and Development Region 4-A is on heightened alert and has stockpiles of relief support consisting of food packs amounting to P1.4 million and non-food items worth P11 million," presidential spokesperson Harry Roque also says.



"We ask residents in the areas surrounding the volcano lake to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures, cooperate with their local authorities should the need for evacuation arise," he also says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 1, 2021 - 4:13pm                              


                              
State volcanologists raise Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano, which means that magmatic intrusion at the main crater may further drive succeeding eruptions.



Phivolcs says the volcano generated a short-lived dark phreatomagmatic plume one-kilometerhigh at 3:16 p.m. Thursday.



"PHIVOLCS strongly recommends Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel, Batangas be evacated due to the possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami," the agency says in a bulletin.



                           

                           

                              

                                 March 15, 2021 - 5:11pm                              


                              
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology maintains Alert Level 2 status over the Taal Volcano on Monday as it recorded 252 volcanic earthquakes with 17 volcanic tremor episodes in the past 24 hours.



State volcanologists however say they haven't advised people living near the volcano to evacuate yet.



Under Alert Level 2, a volcano is seen under increased unrest. Phivolcs reminds the public that "sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island." The Filipino Connection/Marlon Luistro

 

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
