




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Tropical Depression Emong seen to bring rains over Batanes, Babuyan Islands
Tropical Depression Emong is expected to dump moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands until Tuesday morning.
RAMBB

                     

                        

                           
Tropical Depression Emong seen to bring rains over Batanes, Babuyan Islands

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 5, 2021 - 10:25am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA said Tropical Depression Emong is expected to bring rains over Batanes and Babuyan Island as it continued to approach extreme Northern Luzon Monday morning.



Emong was last spotted 385 kilometers east northeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan or 385 km east of Aparri, Cagayan.



It was moving west northwest at 40 km per hour and had peak winds of 55 kph near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph.



Tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) number 1 remains hoisted over the following areas:



    
	
  • Batanes
    • 
	
  • Northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including Babuyan Islands
    • 




What to expect



Residents of areas under TCWS # 1 will experience strong winds during the passage of the tropical depression. PAGASA said the projected track and intensity suggest the possibility of raising TCWS # 2 over portions of areas presently under TCWS #1.



Emong is expected to bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands until Tuesday morning.



Sea travel is risky over the seaboards of areas under TCWS #1 and the remaining seaboard of Cagayan due to rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 5.5 meters).



The state weather agency forecast Emong to either pass close to or make landfall in the vicinity of Batanes-Babuyan Islands on Monday afternoon or evening. The cyclone may likely leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday morning.



“However, due to the fast movement of the tropical depression, there is an increasing chance that the close approach or landfall will happen at a much earlier time,” it said.



Emong may also become a tropical storm in the next 12 hours but its intensification “is being deterred” by its speed.



Forecast positions



    
	
  • Tuesday morning: 270 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
    • 
	
  • Wednesday morning: 860 km northwest of extreme Northern Luzon or in the vicinity of Sanming, Fujian, China
    • 




PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area spotted 375 km west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao flight diverted, returns to NAIA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao flight diverted, returns to NAIA


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Philippine Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles, California from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport with 186 passengers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccination cards in lieu of testing OK&rsquo;d for travel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccination cards in lieu of testing OK’d for travel


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government has eased the local travel and quarantine protocols for individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 29 killed after Air Force plane crashes in Sulu
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
29 killed after Air Force plane crashes in Sulu


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
(Update 5) At least 29 people were killed and 50 injured Sunday when a Philippine military aircraft carrying troops crashed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chinese, Vietnamese ships in West Philippine Sea disperse after coast guard challenge                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chinese, Vietnamese ships in West Philippine Sea disperse after coast guard challenge


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
The coast guard's BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409) spotted five Chinese and two Vietnamese ships at the vicinity waters off Marie Louise...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Emong brings strong winds to North Luzon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Emong brings strong winds to North Luzon


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday advised residents of Northern Luzon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo laments non-use of remaining Bayanihan funds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo laments non-use of remaining Bayanihan funds


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday lamented that billions of pesos meant for pandemic response programs under the Bayanihan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Philippines-US ties remain vibrant&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Philippines-US ties remain vibrant’


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite pressing issues on the West Philippine Sea and the Visiting Forces Agreement, the relationship between the Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Proper sex education to curb teen pregnancy&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Proper sex education to curb teen pregnancy’


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian called on the Department of Education and other concerned agencies to fill the gaps in the sexuality...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines assumes ILO chairmanship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines assumes ILO chairmanship


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines now plays a key role in setting global labor standards as it officially assumed the chairmanship of the International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Philippines education needs curriculum overhaul&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Philippines education needs curriculum overhaul’


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Education needs to initiate what a key official of the House of Representatives described as a “curriculum...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with