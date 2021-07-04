Passengers of EDSA carousel bus in Monumento, Caloocan take the bus for free for the last time as Bayanihan 2 which provided funds for the carousel and subsidized the fare of frontliners expired on June 30, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Philippines sees 5,966 more COVID-19 cases
(Philstar.com) - July 4, 2021 - 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Sunday logged 5,966 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total to 1,436,369.
Today's development saw active cases down by 957 from July 3's 53,665. The Department of Health said one laboratory did not turn in testing results.
- Active cases: 52,708 or 3.7% of the total
- Recoveries: 6,987, bringing the number to 1,358,512
- Deaths: 86, or now 25,149 in total
What's new today?
- The pandemic task force approved protocols for fully vaccinated individuals in the country. The new policy counts vaccination cards as an alternative testing requirement for travel.
- OCTA Research warned against those with initial COVID-19 vaccine doses from being complacent, stressing that their protection from the virus is still incomplete.
- The Department of Social Welfare and Development refuted claims by Sen. Manny Pacquiao that billions in the government's cash aid program had gone missing in its disbursement.
