Coronavirus deaths in the Philippines cross 25,000
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Saturday reported 5,908 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,430,419.
Active cases: 53,665 or 3.8% of the total
Recoveries: 7,698, pushing total to 1,351,691
Deaths: 90, bringing total to 25,063
Still 'fragile' COVID-19 situation, aid sent to evacuation centers
The health department clarified that the COVID-19 situation in the Philippines is still "fragile" and stressed that the public must continue to be vigilant after an independent research group disputed its assessment of the country as "low risk" for the virus.
The Department of Social Welfare and Development sent hundreds of tents to residents of Batangas and Cavite who were evacuated due to Taal Volcano's unrest. It said hundreds of more tents were in transit as of this morning.
Disaster officials are also preparing to send out thousands of family food packs to displaced residents.
Thousands of people are currently in evacuation centers, based on figures from DSWD and local governments, where authorities have said COVID-19 protocols are harder to enforce. Lawmakers, experts and health authorities previously warned that such venues can act as "superspreaders" for the virus without the proper interventions.
— Bella Perez-Rubio
