DSWD sends tents to families affected by Taal unrest, says to dispatch food packs soon

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development on Saturday said it sent hundreds of tents to residents of Batangas and Cavite who were evacuated due to Taal Volcano's unrest.

Some 317 families, equivalent to 1,282 people, are staying in 11 evacuation centers in Batangas province, DSWD said in a statement.

In Laurel town, over 4,000 residents have been evacuated and brought to higher areas, Mayor Joan Amo told ABS-CBN's "Teleradyo" on Thursdsay.

The agency said it delivered 200 family tents to Batangas Sports Complex, while 500 modular tents were sent to its Calabarzon office warehouse in General Mariano Alvarez (GMA), Cavite on July 1.

Another 300 family tents are in transit to Laurel, Batangas, it added, citing reports from its disaster response management bureau.

During a briefing held earlier Saturday, DSWD Secretary Rolando Bautista assured that his department will also provide affected residents with augmentation assistance in the form of food and non-food items.

DSWD said its national resource operations center is preparing to dispatch 1,500 family food packs (FFPs) to Agoncillo, Batangas, 2,000 FFPs to Laurel Batangas, and 10,000 FFPs to Batangas Sports Complex.

As of this month, the agency said it has over P1.1 billion standby and stockpile funds — P169 million of which is available through the Quick Response Fund.

In addition to this, a total of 306,472 family food packs are "strategically prepositioned" across the country to augment the response of local government units.

[T]he Department is consistently monitoring the situation of affected local government to ensure the efficient and effective delivery of psychosocial and protective services to disaster-affected families," DSWD ended.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Franco Luna