




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Rights groups must revamp communication strategy to fight disinformation â€” study
This file photo shows a protester holding a placard that says, "Uphold human rights." 
The STAR/KJ Rosales, File photo

                     

                        

                           
Rights groups must revamp communication strategy to fight disinformation — study

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - July 3, 2021 - 12:16pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Human rights groups must invest in communications strategies and staff to reach a broader public in the face of government messaging that has made their advocacy a topic that many turn away from and even fear, new research shows.



According to "Human Rights in Survival Mode," a study published by the Harvard Kennedy School, the inability or refusal of some groups to adjust their messaging has made human rights campaigns and the workers behind them more vulnerable to disinformation and vilification.





'Recycling martial law era rhetoric'



Citing interviews with rights workers and with respondents from media and public relations, researchers Jonathan Ong, Jeremy Tintiangko and Rossine Fallorina said "many human rights organizations have anchored education on political and civil rights in the martial law era, but have not expanded to address economic and social rights issues that are more pressing and relevant to Filipino society today."



Respondents from non-governmental organizations, they said, believe that some of the protest language that seeks to cast President Rodrigo Duterte "as dictator" to incite public outrage appear to be recycled Marcos-era slogans.



READ: In 2017 Duterte shunned dictator tag; now he embraces it



NGO workers pointed out that while the sector has memorialized the revolution that toppled dictator Ferdinand Marcos, it was not internalized by the public in the same way.



"This failure to develop persuasive human rights narratives that meaningfully engage with the majority of the population makes it difficult for people to connect with the human rights sector, as they fail to address urgent concerns such as fair and livable wages," the researchers said.



"Education is a right. Food is a right," a program officer from a rights NGO is quoted in the study as saying. "But the public thinks that human rights is all these civil and political liberties only.”






Communication workers still play 'peripheral' roles in some rights groups



"While human rights workers diagnose the roots of the sector’s crisis quite differently, they all point to many communication-related problems," Ong and his colleagues said.



While all the respondents said social media rewrote the "rules of the game" for human rights campaigning, the researchers said they saw "limited evidence that structural investments have been made to support strategic communication in organizational practice and everyday work routines."



For example, of the 30 rights organizations they interviewed, 46% had no full-time communications staff.



These NGOs, they said, assign communications as add-on tasks to program officers responsible for legislative lobbying or community interventions.



"These staff members are rarely supported with additional training, equipment such as digital cameras, or bonus pay."



Six, or 20%, of the 30 NGOs interviewed employed five or more communications workers. The remaining 10 organizations, or 34%, were equally divided between employing either one communication staffer or between two to five.



"What our research uncovers is that despite their many creative experiments to connect with diverse constituencies, human rights organizations have still failed to invest material resources in sustainable communication infrastructures and empower their communication personnel," the researchers said.



"Almost half of the organizations we interviewed still had no staff member dedicated to communication or branding; communication workers continued to play peripheral roles in their organizations."



What makes communication strategy effective?



The researchers defined "strategic communication" as having the following components:



    
	
  • communication workers in empowered leadership roles that direct campaign strategies
    • 
	
  • creative and multimodal communication campaigns with messages taken forward in diverse and appropriate media platforms
    • 
	
  • strategic organizational branding with flexibility when responding to crisis events
    • 
	
  • established and sustained relationships with allies in advertising/public relations/academe in order to monitor disinformation and various communication activities
    • 




"In a time of information warfare, human rights organizations need to exert control over political narratives and engage with mainstream publics," they emphasized.



Among their other recommendations was for rights groups to "engage with, rather than avoid, the public sentiments of the populist political moment."



"Rather than simply double-down on liberal progressive values, or personalize the issue to Duterte, human rights organizations can invest in more listening projects that deepen their understanding of populist publics’ fears and anxieties."



The researchers also said that rights NGOs can "balance their predilection for gloom-and-doom and attack narratives with more hopeful, issue-based campaigns that can mobilize broader communities."



"By painting vivid images of a common future that must be desired and the practical goals that can lead toward that, organizations may be able to inspire mainstream publics to take part in human rights work." — with reports from Jonathan de Santos


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      HUMAN RIGHTS
                                                      RIGHTS GROUP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Phivolcs warns of &lsquo;explosive&rsquo; Taal eruption
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Phivolcs warns of ‘explosive’ Taal eruption


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology appealed yesterday to residents living within the seven-kilometer danger...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao to join Partido Reporma?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao to join Partido Reporma?


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Will Sen. Manny Pacquiao bolt the PDP-Laban and join Partido Reporma of former House speaker Pantaleon Alvarez?

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No prohibition on ex-president running for VP &ndash; IBP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No prohibition on ex-president running for VP – IBP


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte can seek an elective post in the 2022 general elections because the 1987 Constitution allows presidents...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lacson calls out Duterte for making light of Taal unrest
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lacson calls out Duterte for making light of Taal unrest


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
"To make light of the situation there seems inappropriate coming from the mouth of a president." 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH absolves vaccinators in failed jab incidents
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH absolves vaccinators in failed jab incidents


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health has practically absolved the vaccinators involved in the three viral videos of failed COVID-19 inoculations,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;DepEd moving to improve quality of education&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘DepEd moving to improve quality of education’


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Following the release of a World Bank report outlining the poor performance of Filipino students in key literacy subjects,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Country still Tier 1, but lacks convictions in trafficking
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Country still Tier 1, but lacks convictions in trafficking


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines continues to meet the minimum standards for the elimination of human trafficking, but failed to “convict...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines joins ADB-led advisory group for vaccine rollout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines joins ADB-led advisory group for vaccine rollout


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has joined the Asian Development Bank-led advisory group that would ensure safe and efficient management of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo seeks junking of Bongbong motion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo seeks junking of Bongbong motion


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday asked the Presidential Electoral Tribunal to dismiss the motion for reconsideration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOT urges tourists to halt non-essential trips to Batangas high-risk towns
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOT urges tourists to halt non-essential trips to Batangas high-risk towns


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Tourism on Thursday encouraged tourists to postpone any tourism activity and non-essential travels to high-risk...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with