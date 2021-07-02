LIVE: Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano

MANILA, Philippines — Some communities near Taal Volcano were forced to evacuate their homes Thursday as increased volcanic unrest brought the alert level over the volcano to Alert Level 3.

Taal Volcano ejected a one-kilometer plume of steam and magma, which led to the raised alert level.

According to the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology, if unrest continues to increase, a "hazardous eruption is possible within days to weeks."

