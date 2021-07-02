




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
LIVE: Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano
In this Nov. 21, 2020 file photo, people cross a portion of a submerged road in Barangay Subic Ilaya in Agoncillo, Batangas using rafts. Tremors from the January 2020 eruption damaged some road systems near the volcano.
Philstar.com/EC Toledo, file

                     

                        

                           
LIVE: Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 2, 2021 - 8:39am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Some communities near Taal Volcano were forced to evacuate their homes Thursday as increased volcanic unrest brought the alert level over the volcano to Alert Level 3.



Taal Volcano ejected a one-kilometer plume of steam and magma, which led to the raised alert level.





According to the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology, if unrest continues to increase, a "hazardous eruption is possible within days to weeks."



Follow this page for quick updates on Taal Volcano.





                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BATANGAS
                                                      CAVITE
                                                      TAAL VOLCANO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte teases VP bid, calls Pacquiao &lsquo;a shit&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte teases VP bid, calls Pacquiao ‘a shit’


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte no longer seems to be "resisting" calls to seek the vice presidency in 2022. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines now low-risk area for COVID &ndash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines now low-risk area for COVID – DOH


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The two-week growth rate for COVID-19 cases nationwide has been declining, prompting health officials to announce that the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Capacity increased for event venues
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Capacity increased for event venues


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government has increased the allowed operating capacity for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibition event venues,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Phivolcs hoists Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Phivolcs hoists Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
State volcanologists raised Thursday Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano due to magmatic unrest.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo urges PET to junk Marcos' appeal on poll protest dismissal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo urges PET to junk Marcos' appeal on poll protest dismissal


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 A few seconds ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo has asked the Supreme Court, sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal, to junk former Sen. Ferdinand...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cyberattacks on alternative media outlets traced back to military intelligence unit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cyberattacks on alternative media outlets traced back to military intelligence unit


                              

                                 57 minutes ago                              


                                                            
A Swedish digital forensics non-profit has traced back the recent cyberattacks on alternative media outlets AlterMidya and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Magma may drive 'explosive' Taal Volcano eruption, Phivolcs says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Magma may drive 'explosive' Taal Volcano eruption, Phivolcs says


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
State volcanologists warned Friday that magma rising toward the main crater of Taal Volcano in Batangas could cause an “explosive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government eyes Indonesia travel ban amid variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government eyes Indonesia travel ban amid variant


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government is eyeing a ban on the entry of travelers from Indonesia amid threats of the COVID 19 Delta variant, Health...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC: Public access to officials&rsquo; SALNs not absolute right
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC: Public access to officials’ SALNs not absolute right


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court in full session has ruled that the right of access to information on a public official’s statement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with