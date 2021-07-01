New DOJ assistant secretary appointed

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has appointed a new assistant secretary at the Department of Justice.

The Palace has appointed Majken Anika Gran-Ong, who has been serving as head executive assistant in the Office of the Justice Secretary from July 2018, as a department assistant secretary.

Gran-Ong takes over the post vacated by George Ortha, who has since been designated as chief legal counsel of the DOJ.

Gran-Ong’s name is included in the list of new appointees to the DOJ-National Prosecution Service provided by Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra to reporters on Thursday. The list also covered 30 new appointees to prosecutor offices across the country.

Prior to serving the Office of the Secretary, Department of Justice, she worked at the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs, Office of the President, which was the office formerly led by Guevarra.

Before working in the government, Gran-Ong served as an associate at the Angara Abello Concepcion Regala & Cruz (ACCRA) law firm and Fortun Narvasa & Salazar firm.

Gran-Ong obtained her law degree from Ateneo De Manila in 2013, and her Bachelor of Arts Major in Political Science undergraduate degree from the University of the Philippines Manila. — Kristine Joy Patag