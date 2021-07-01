




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
New DOJ assistant secretary appointed
This photo shows the Department of Justice office in Faura, Manila. 
Philstar.com/File photo

                     

                        

                           
New DOJ assistant secretary appointed

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2021 - 5:33pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has appointed a new assistant secretary at the Department of Justice.



The Palace has appointed Majken Anika Gran-Ong, who has been serving as head executive assistant in the Office of the Justice Secretary from July 2018, as a department assistant secretary.





Gran-Ong takes over the post vacated by George Ortha, who has since been designated as chief legal counsel of the DOJ.



Gran-Ong’s name is included in the list of new appointees to the DOJ-National Prosecution Service provided by Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra to reporters on Thursday. The list also covered 30 new appointees to prosecutor offices across the country.



Prior to serving the Office of the Secretary, Department of Justice, she worked at the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs, Office of the President, which was the office formerly led by Guevarra.



Before working in the government, Gran-Ong served as an associate at the Angara Abello Concepcion Regala & Cruz (ACCRA) law firm and Fortun Narvasa & Salazar firm.



Gran-Ong obtained her law degree from Ateneo De Manila in 2013, and her Bachelor of Arts Major in Political Science undergraduate degree from the University of the Philippines Manila. — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 FDA reports very few cases of people getting COVID-19 after full vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FDA reports very few cases of people getting COVID-19 after full vaccination


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Out of the 2.1 million people who completed the recommended two doses as of June 20, only 68 or 0.003% contracted COVID-...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC junks petition challenging Ombudsman circular restricting access to SALNs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC junks petition challenging Ombudsman circular restricting access to SALNs


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has junked a petition — the first known — challenging the Office of the Ombudsman’s memorandum...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Grave injustice:&rsquo; Duterte told to recall appointment of new Solcom chief over Dormitorio hazing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Grave injustice:’ Duterte told to recall appointment of new Solcom chief over Dormitorio hazing


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
(Updated) President Rodrigo Duterte is being urged to recall the appointment of Maj. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro as the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Parlade resigns as NTF-ELCAC spox to &lsquo;ease pressure&rsquo; on body                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Parlade resigns as NTF-ELCAC spox to ‘ease pressure’ on body


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The controversial Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade has resigned as spokesperson of President Rodrigo Duterte’s controversial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines now a 'low risk' area for COVID-19 &mdash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines now a 'low risk' area for COVID-19 — DOH


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dr. Alethea De Guzman, the officer in charge of the DOH Epidemiology Bureau, said the country recorded a -9% growth rate in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte teases VP bid, calls Pacquiao &lsquo;a shit&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte teases VP bid, calls Pacquiao ‘a shit’


                              

                                 8 minutes ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte no longer seems to be "resisting" calls to seek the vice presidency in 2022. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Reports on Bayanihan 1, 2 fund utilization submitted to Pacquiao's office &mdash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Reports on Bayanihan 1, 2 fund utilization submitted to Pacquiao's office — DOH


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The reports on how the funds under the Bayanihan 1 and 2 laws were used have been submitted to the office of Sen. Manny Pacquiao,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US will forever remain dedicated to Philippines &mdash; charg&eacute; d'affaires
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US will forever remain dedicated to Philippines — chargé d'affaires


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"And to that proposition, I assure you, the United States is and will forever remain dedicated," Law said, referring to the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rising seas, flooding may put 1.54M people in Manila City at risk by 2030 &mdash; report
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rising seas, flooding may put 1.54M people in Manila City at risk by 2030 — report


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
According to an analysis from Greenpeace East Asia, a total of 1.54 million people living in the City of Manila and 37.29...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Evac operations underway with Alert Level 3 over Taal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Evac operations underway with Alert Level 3 over Taal


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"A contigency plan for this type of emergency is in place and this guides the actions of our disaster managers," Timbal also...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with