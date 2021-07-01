People line up for Pfizer vaccine at Caloocan City Sports Complex on June 28, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Philippines starts July with 5,795 new COVID-19 infections
(Philstar.com) - July 1, 2021 - 4:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recorded 5,795 new COVID-19 infections at the start of the second half of the year, bringing the total number of virus cases to 1,418,337.
- Active cases: 51,567 or 3.6% of the total
- Recoveries: 2,859, pushing total to 1,341,973
- Fatalities: 135, bringing death toll to 24,797
Philippines a 'low-risk' area; jobless rate decreases
- The Department of Health declared that the Philippines is now a "low-risk" area after the growth rate of COVID-19 cases and the average daily attack rate declined.
- It said that the country recorded a -9% growth rate in the last two weeks, while its ADAR, or the number of cases in an area over a two-week period divided by the population, was at 5.42, lower than the 5.96 reported three to four weeks ago.
- The jobless rate decreased to 7.7% in May from 8.7% in the preceding month as the government eased pandemic restrictions which allowed some people to get their jobs back and secure longer working hours.
- Fully-vaccinated passengers traveling from the Philippine government pandemic task force’s “green” list need only to present their seven-day booking in a government-accredited quarantine facility for their arrival, the Bureau of Immigration said.
