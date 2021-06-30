RedDoorz launches new hotel brand to cater to Gen Zs

MANILA, Philippines — RedDoorz, a hotel management company offering affordable, quality, and safe accommodations for everyone, on Tuesday, diversified its offerings and introduced a hotel brand that targets Gen Zs.

Called “Sans Hotels,” the hotel management firm said this latest lifestyle economy concept is design-driven and seeks to cater to the travel needs of the youth who were locked down during the pandemic.

Miguel Capistrano, country manager of RedDoorz Philippines, cited that with the prolonged lockdown in the country, several travelers are excited to explore outside their homes. He said this market is called “pent up travel demand.”

In view of this, they launched Sans Hotels which is a trendy, economy lifestyle hotel brand that aims to provide vibrant experiences for customers at a low cost.

What makes Sans Hotels different from the regular RedDoorz hotel is that it is a notch higher.

The country manager said the RedDoorz is very basic covering the six guaranteed amenities that the basic travelers need which include airconditioning, hot and cold shower, clean white linen beds, internet, toiletries and cable TV.

On the other hand, Sans Hotels is more colorful and trendier.

“Each hotel has a unique design, theme, and personality that is especially designed for the Gen Zs and millennials market who value the seamless integration of stylish comfort and smart technology,” Capistrano said during the launch.

The first Sans Hotel is now open for travelers in Manila and will open more properties in Tagaytay City and Cebu City.

As the country anticipates strong local travel demands amid the gradual reopening of the economy, Department of Tourism (DOT) Director for Tourism Standards and Regulation Virgilio Maguigad said it has been working closely with hotels to drive better business operations.

"We welcome the opening [of Sans Hotels]. It's a vote of confidence. When you are expecting hotels to be closing down, we have here RedDoorz opening Sans Hotels, so it's a vote of confidence for [the] future growth of the industry," Maguigad said.

“The firm has definitely taken advantage of the benefits and opportunities from the DOT’s accreditation requirements in order to meet new customer requirements and demands and new travel experiences. With their growing accredited Sans Hotels, we are delighted to witness broader opportunities for hotel owners to weather this pandemic,” he also said.

Capistrano said RedDoorz is looking into expanding to new high-in-demand destinations this year as part of the company’s goal towards becoming a multi-brand accommodation platform.

“We are excited to grow with local hotel players in high demand cities for the new customer segment - the younger sector who are eager to go out and explore not only for staycations, but even for any kind of safe travels. With RedDoorz’ service guarantee that is guarantee and the strict implementation of hygiene and sanitation practices in all our properties, our multi-brand platform offers the owners an opportunity to leverage our footprint, user bases, technology, best practices, other assets, and solid experiences of our regional team,” Capistrano said.

He said that even amid the steel reeling pandemic, the three-year-old company, known as Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing technology-driven hotel management brand, saw growth possibilities to contribute to boosting the tourism industry’s recovery.

RedDoorz said it is "focusing on the digitalization of its consumer and partner assets, and launching tangible & impactful initiatives as it improves its business operations with the help of government partners and other stakeholders"