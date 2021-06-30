




































































 




   







   















FDA reports very few cases of people getting COVID-19 after full vaccination
Residents of Quezon City receive Pfizer vaccine during the inoculation for A1, A2, A3 and A5 categories at Kia Theatre in Cubao on June 23, 2021.
FDA reports very few cases of people getting COVID-19 after full vaccination

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 30, 2021 - 6:27pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The country’s Food and Drug Administration reported Wednesday very few instances of people contracting COVID-19 after completing their vaccination as it called on the public to get inoculated.



Out of the 2.1 million people who completed the recommended two doses as of June 20, only 68 or 0.003% contracted COVID-19.



Cases of vaccine breakthrough are expected as no jabs are 100% at preventing illness in vaccinated people. But medical experts say shots remain critical in reducing severe disease and death from COVID-19.



FDA Director General Eric Domingo said breakthrough infections are much lower among people who have completed two doses.



“We have seen that vaccinated people still get COVID-19, but the number is very low after the first dose. It drastically goes down after second dose,” Domingo said in Filipino during a briefing.



Breakthrough cases



In the country, some 3.7 million have received at least one dose of Sinovac vaccine, 2.1 million got AstraZeneca, 61,860 received Sputnik V, and 321,362 received Pfizer.



Of these, 439 breakthrough cases were documented.



People who got COVID-19 more than 14 days after second dose



    
	
  • Sinovac – 33
    • 
	
  • AstraZeneca – 1
    • 
	
  • Sputnik V – 0
    • 
	
  • Pfizer – 1
    • 




People who contracted COVID-19 within 14 days after second dose



    
	
  • Sinovac – 27
    • 
	
  • AstraZeneca – 5
    • 
	
  • Sputnik V – 1
    • 
	
  • Pfizer – 0
    • 




People who got COVID-19 before the second dose



    
	
  • Sinovac – 173 (11 deaths after contracting severe COVID-19)
    • 
	
  • AstraZeneca – 188 (11 deaths after contracting severe COVID-19)
    • 
	
  • Spunik V – 5
    • 
	
  • Pfizer – 5
    • 




“Two weeks after the second dose of Sinovac, 33 got COVID-19. But all of these are mild. And 33 out of 1.6 million [individuals who received two doses of Sinovac] is very, very low percentage,” Domingo said.



Health authorities reported zero deaths among those who completed the recommended doses.



The FDA chief said people should not compare figures for vaccine brands available in the country because they have different interval periods for the first and second shot.



Since March, over 2.52 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated, while 7.53 million have received their first dose. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

