




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippines ends June with 4,509 new COVID-19 infections
Security personnel remind people to observe health protocols as they queue for their COVID-19 vaccine at the SM City San Lazaro in Manila on June 22, 2021. After a low turnout of COVID-19 vaccine recipients from various vaccination sites on Monday, Manila City Mayor Francisco Isko Moreno Domagoso scraps the no walk-in policy to accomodate more people wanting to be inoculated.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
Philippines ends June with 4,509 new COVID-19 infections

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 30, 2021 - 4:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Wednesday reported 4,509 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,412,599.





Alleged corruption at DOH revisited 



    
	
  • 
	
    Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday revived allegations of corruption against Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, the official leading the country's medical response to COVID-19. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Pacquiao cited the long-scrutinized procurement of rapid test kits, masks and personal protective equipment which were previously flagged by Sen. Panfilo Lacson as "overpriced." 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Duque in response said he was "disheartened" by Pacquiao's comments but insisted that he has "always been a champion of good governance" and that the health department has been transparent on the utilization of its funds. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Following its probe on allegations of corruption on the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., the Senate in a committee report recommended that charges of malversation, illegal use of public funds, and graft be filed against Duque, who sits as the agency's chairman of the board. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Duque at the time said the findings of the report were baseless and President Rodrigo Duterte, who has consistently defended his beleaguered health secretary, did not act on the upper chamber's recommendations. 
    
	
    • 




— Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Phivolcs: Taal volcanic smog spread to Metro Manila, nearby provinces
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Phivolcs: Taal volcanic smog spread to Metro Manila, nearby provinces


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The clarification came a day after state volcanologists said the haze that covered Metro Manila Tuesday was due to pollution...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH 'disheartened' by Pacquiao's 'baseless' corruption claims &mdash; Duque
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH 'disheartened' by Pacquiao's 'baseless' corruption claims — Duque


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Tuesday sought to respond to allegations by Sen. Manny Pacquiao that his agency is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF eases quarantine, swab rules for vaccinated travelers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF eases quarantine, swab rules for vaccinated travelers


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Starting tomorrow, a shorter mandatory quarantine period of seven days in a government-accredited facility will be required...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I am not a liar': Pacquiao accepts Duterte challenge to name corrupt officials, agencies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I am not a liar': Pacquiao accepts Duterte challenge to name corrupt officials, agencies


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
After President Rodrigo Duterte's tirade against him for calling out corruption in government, Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;No death among Filipino HCWs fully vaccinated with Sinovac&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘No death among Filipino HCWs fully vaccinated with Sinovac’


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Unlike in Indonesia, no doctor fully vaccinated with China-made Sinovac has died of COVID in the country, according to COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Task Force vs Corruption: Action taken on 210 of 220 reports received
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Task Force vs Corruption: Action taken on 210 of 220 reports received


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 31 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Justice-led Task Force against Corruption (TFAC) has received at least 220 reports since late 2020, with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Drilon eyes retirement from politics in 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Drilon eyes retirement from politics in 2022


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 52 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon says he has no plans to seek the presidency or any other elected post next year.&...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP won't arm civilian volunteers, but acquiring own guns allowed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP won't arm civilian volunteers, but acquiring own guns allowed


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"If you want to be able to protect yourself, just like anybody else, you can avail that. But your role is, you are not...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Re-orientation of vaccinators conducted as more inoculation errors surface
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Re-orientation of vaccinators conducted as more inoculation errors surface


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
In a statement, the DOH said it is “aware” of other videos of prospective vaccine recipients who failed to get...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Public warned vs groups soliciting fees for education subsidy processing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Public warned vs groups soliciting fees for education subsidy processing


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
CHED said they have received reports from schools that people are offering a deal to process their accreditation with Un...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with