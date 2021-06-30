Philippines ends June with 4,509 new COVID-19 infections

MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Wednesday reported 4,509 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,412,599.

Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday revived allegations of corruption against Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, the official leading the country's medical response to COVID-19.

Pacquiao cited the long-scrutinized procurement of rapid test kits, masks and personal protective equipment which were previously flagged by Sen. Panfilo Lacson as "overpriced."

Duque in response said he was "disheartened" by Pacquiao's comments but insisted that he has "always been a champion of good governance" and that the health department has been transparent on the utilization of its funds.

Following its probe on allegations of corruption on the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., the Senate in a committee report recommended that charges of malversation, illegal use of public funds, and graft be filed against Duque, who sits as the agency's chairman of the board.