Japan to send 1 million AstraZeneca to Philippines by JulyÂ 

MANILA, Philippines — The Japanese ambassador to the Philippines on Tuesday said Tokyo would be donating a million doses of Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to Manila.

Koshikawa Kazuhiko announced early this month that Japan will send an excess of their doses to the country, where vaccine supply has yet to become stable nearly four months since inoculation efforts began.

On Twitter, the Japanese envoy said the million AstraZeneca doses are seen to arrive tentatively by July 8.

"We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay," the ambassador wrote on the social media platform.

One step closer to the Philippines’ goal of herd immunity? Count us in! One million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from Japan are expected to arrive in Manila tentatively on July 8. We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay. Stay tuned! — Ambassador of Japan in the Philippines (@AmbJPNinPH) June 29, 2021

The Japanese health ministry approved the British-Swedish drugmaker's jab for emergency use in May.

Local regulators in the Philippines have cleared it as well for EUA, on top of seven other vaccines.

Manila has received AstraZeneca doses so far from the World Health Organization-led COVAX Facility.

This July, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said 1.17 million AstraZeneca doses will also reach the country. It is part of the procured supply by the private sector and local governments in November last year.

Apart from Japan, the United States has said it will donate doses to the Philippines, too.

Galvez told the pandemic task force in their weekly meeting on June 28 that supply from Washington, D.C. may range between 800,000 to a million doses.

Official government figures showed more than 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered as of June 27.

That would mean 2.52 million Filipinos fully vaccinated, while 7.53 million got their first dose. Officials are targetting to inoculate up to 70 million this year in a bid to reach herd immunity.

Other forms of assistance Japan has extended to the Philippines include an 20 billion yet or P8.78 billion loan for its COVID-19 response.