Japan to send 1 million AstraZeneca to Philippines by JulyÂ 
In this file photo a nurse picks up a bottle of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination campaign for people between ages of 50 to 55 in Vigo, northwestern Spain, on March 13, 2021.
AFP/Miguel Riopa

                     

                        

                           
                            (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2021 - 5:25pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Japanese ambassador to the Philippines on Tuesday said Tokyo would be donating a million doses of Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to Manila. 



Koshikawa Kazuhiko announced early this month that Japan will send an excess of their doses to the country, where vaccine supply has yet to become stable nearly four months since inoculation efforts began.





On Twitter, the Japanese envoy said the million AstraZeneca doses are seen to arrive tentatively by July 8. 



"We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay," the ambassador wrote on the social media platform.



 






 



The Japanese health ministry approved the British-Swedish drugmaker's jab for emergency use in May. 



Local regulators in the Philippines have cleared it as well for EUA, on top of seven other vaccines.



Manila has received AstraZeneca doses so far from the World Health Organization-led COVAX Facility.



This July, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said 1.17 million AstraZeneca doses will also reach the country. It is part of the procured supply by the private sector and local governments in November last year. 



Apart from Japan, the United States has said it will donate doses to the Philippines, too. 



Galvez told the pandemic task force in their weekly meeting on June 28 that supply from Washington, D.C. may range between 800,000 to a million doses. 



Official government figures showed more than 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered as of June 27.



That would mean 2.52 million Filipinos fully vaccinated, while 7.53 million got their first dose. Officials are targetting to inoculate up to 70 million this year in a bid to reach herd immunity. 



Other forms of assistance Japan has extended to the Philippines include an 20 billion yet or P8.78 billion loan for its COVID-19 response.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ASTRAZENECA
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      JAPAN
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: June 29, 2021 - 4:56pm                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 29, 2021 - 4:56pm                              


                              
Japan will donate 1 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines.



Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko says the vaccine shipment is expected to arrive in Manila on July 8.



"We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay. Stay tuned!" the Japanese envoy says on Twitter.



                           

                           

                              

                                 June 28, 2021 - 11:12pm                              


                              
Efforts to reach "population protection" will be ramped up to 8 million vaccinations a month, says vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. at the taped Malacañang meeting aired Monday night.



This is after the country has achieved 5 million vaccinations a month, owing to the sustained arrivals of COVID-19 vaccine shipments in recent weeks.



Galvez reports that on June 29, some 99,600 more doses of Moderna will be delivered, after the arrival of the initial 249,600 doses on June 27. — with reports from Christian Deiparine

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 28, 2021 - 8:05pm                              


                              
The Taguig City government says they are temporarily suspending inoculation for the first and second dose of Sinovac starting Monday until further notice.



"As of 12 noon, June 28, the DOH has yet to authorize the use of the vaccines we currently have in our cold chain facility; thus the need for cancellation of vaccination schedules," the Taguig LGU says.



"Rest assured that those who have not been vaccinated but are scheduled for today will be prioritized to be scheduled at the soonest available time," it adds.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 27, 2021 - 10:04am                              


                              
It is possible for the National Capital Region and nearby provinces to reach herd immunity by Christmas given the current rollout of the vaccination program, a representative of OCTA Group said in a dzMM radio interview.



There is one condition for this to happen though: that the more contagious Delta variant, first detected in India, is prevented from community transmission.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
