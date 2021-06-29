




































































 




   







   















KBP says canât punish DWIZ over guest anchorâs foul comments on ex-PNoyâs death
Logo of radio station DWIZ
DWIZ

                     

                        

                           
KBP says can’t punish DWIZ over guest anchor’s foul comments on ex-PNoy’s death

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2021 - 4:10pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas said it cannot punish radio DWIZ over a guest anchor’s foul comments on the death of former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III as the radio station is no longer one of its members.



“Had this happened to any of our members, the station would have been quickly taken to task and disciplinary action imposed in accordance with the association’s self-regulatory powers,” the KBP said in a statement on Monday. “Unfortunately, DWIZ has ceased to be a member of KBP for some time now.”





The KBP, however, said that DWIZ can “still face action in other venues for possible neglect of its responsibilities.”



It also strongly condemned the “shocking behavior… contrary to civilized conduct” of the guest anchor, controversial lawyer Larry Gadon, which it said “violate[d] the standards of responsible broadcasting.”



DWIZ has apologized for Gadon’s “inappropriate statements,” saying it “will not tolerate this kind of incident.”



Other than an apology issued on social media, it is unclear what steps DWIZ has taken to address Gadon’s comments.



Karambola, the show where Gadon made profanity-laced remarks following Aquino’s death and falsely claimed that the former president had HIV, is still airing as of publication.



The Red Whistle, a support group for people living with HIV and AIDS, has said it is working to file criminal and disbarment raps against Gadon for "maliciously imputing that... Aquino III had HIV, in violation of Republic Act 11166 or the Philippine HIV Policy Act."



Gadon is facing at least four other disbarment complaints. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

