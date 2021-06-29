4,479 new infections bring Philippines coronavirus caseload to 1,408,058
MANILA, Philippines —Local health authorities on Tuesday reported 4,479 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,408,058.
Active cases: 50,037 or 3.6% of the total
Recoveries: 6,471, pushing total to 1,33,464
Deaths: 101, bringing total to 24,557
Extended: GCQ in 'NCR' plus, travel ban on 7 countries
Metro Manila and nearby provinces will remain under general community quarantine with restrictions from July 1 until July 15, President Rodrigo Duterte decided upon the recommendation of his pandemic task force.
The government also extended its ban on travelers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates and Oman until July 15 in a continued bid to prevent more cases of the highly contagious Delta variant from entering the country.
The national police's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group will look into reports that "fixers" are making money from vaccine scheduling in local governments.
This comes after Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto bared that two fixers were caught asking for fees in exchange for allowing persons to get COVID-19 shots ahead of their schedules in the local government's vaccination program.
— Bella Perez-Rubio
