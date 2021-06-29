4,479 new infections bring Philippines coronavirus caseload to 1,408,058

MANILA, Philippines —Local health authorities on Tuesday reported 4,479 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,408,058.

Metro Manila and nearby provinces will remain under general community quarantine with restrictions from July 1 until July 15, President Rodrigo Duterte decided upon the recommendation of his pandemic task force.

The government also extended its ban on travelers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates and Oman until July 15 in a continued bid to prevent more cases of the highly contagious Delta variant from entering the country.

The national police's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group will look into reports that "fixers" are making money from vaccine scheduling in local governments.