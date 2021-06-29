




































































 




   







   















4,479 new infections bring Philippines coronavirus caseload to 1,408,058
Residents queue at the Marikina Elementary school for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccination on June 28, 2021.
                            (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2021 - 4:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines —Local health authorities on Tuesday reported 4,479 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,408,058.





                                 Duterte calls out Pacquiao for comments on corruption                                 
Duterte on Monday night said that Pacquiao should have come to him to raise his concerns over corruption in government.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 NCR Plus: Metro Manila, 6 neighboring provinces stay under GCQ till July 15                                 
Metro Manila and its close provinces will remain under general community quarantine with restrictions starting July 1 till...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 NBI rap vs teacher for 'seditious' tweet dismissed anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBI rap vs teacher for 'seditious' tweet dismissed anew


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Bureau of Investigation again lost its case against Ronnel Mas, this time as a Zambales prosecutor threw out...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
                                 Palace: Duterte wanted to attend Noynoy Aquino's wake after a BARMM meeting
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Duterte wanted to attend Noynoy Aquino's wake after a BARMM meeting


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte wanted to visit the wake of former president Benigino Aquino III last week but the remains of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
                                 Radio station sorry to Aquino family for Gadon's 'uncalled for comments' on-air
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Radio station sorry to Aquino family for Gadon’s ‘uncalled for comments' on-air


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Radio station DZIW on Friday night issued an apology to the family of the late President Benigno Aquino III for the "uncalled...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Traveling to Palawan? Samantha Bernardo gives tips
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Traveling to Palawan? Samantha Bernardo gives tips 


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Catch the full interview with Samantha on Philstar.com's Lifestyle and Entertainment show "Slam Book," June 30, 6 p.m., on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
                                 Duterte calls out Pacquiao for comments on corruption
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte calls out Pacquiao for comments on corruption


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Duterte on Monday night said that Pacquiao should have come to him to raise his concerns over corruption in government.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
                                 NCR Plus nasa GCQ pa rin simula Hulyo; 21 lugar isasailalim sa MECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCR Plus nasa GCQ pa rin simula Hulyo; 21 lugar isasailalim sa MECQ


                              

                                                                  By James Relativo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Magbabalik sa mas maluwag-luwag at ordinaryong general community quarantine (GCQ) ang Metro Manila at ilang probinsyang katabi...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
                                 NCR Plus: Metro Manila, 6 neighboring provinces stay under GCQ till July 15
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCR Plus: Metro Manila, 6 neighboring provinces stay under GCQ till July 15


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Metro Manila and its close provinces will remain under general community quarantine with restrictions starting July 1 till...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
                                 'Bring back decency': Full text of Bishop Soc's homily at Noynoy Aquino's funeral
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Bring back decency': Full text of Bishop Soc's homily at Noynoy Aquino's funeral


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
"The best eulogy tribute we can pay to our dear President Noy is to bring back, recover, preserve, safeguard and never again...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
                                 Aquino 'brand' a part of Philippine politics, analyst says after death of former president
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Aquino 'brand' a part of Philippine politics, analyst says after death of former president


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Ahead of the 2022 polls, the Cojuangco-Aquino political clan has maintained its status as a regular fixture in Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
