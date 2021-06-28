




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Reported deaths of inoculated Indonesian doctors won't heighten vax hesitancy â€” Palace
Residents queue at the Marikina Elementary school for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccination on June 28, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
Reported deaths of inoculated Indonesian doctors won't heighten vax hesitancy — Palace

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - June 28, 2021 - 8:31pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Monday expressed optimism that the reported deaths of Indonesian doctors who were fully inoculated with China-made pandemic jab Sinovac won't worsen vaccine hesitation in the Philippines.



The New York Times has quoted the Indonesian Medical Association as saying that at least 20 of the 401 doctors who died in the Southeast Asian country were fully vaccinated with Sinovac. It has also cited information from the Indonesian Doctors Association that more than 350 medical workers in Kudus who were fully inoculated with Sinovac have tested positive for COVID-19.



Sinovac is one of the COVID-19 vaccine brands being administered in the Philippines, which aims to inoculate at least 58 million this year. Twelve million doses of Sinovac jabs have been delivered to the Philippines as of Monday.



"No because first, Sinovac has been approved not just by the Philippine FDA (Food and Drug Administration) but also by the WHO (World Health Organization)," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing when asked whether the developments in Indonesia would affect the vaccine hesitancy in the Philippines.



"Second, many Chinese people used it and we did not see it happening to them," he added.



Roque said the causes of the deaths of Indonesian doctors are still unknown.



"Let us allow our experts to conduct a study (on the cause of deaths of Indonesian doctors). Meanwhile, I am not a doctor and I will put my faith in the experts who say that Sinovac, just like other vaccines we distribute, is safe and effective," the Palace spokesman said.



"There has been no change in the opinion of experts...that all vaccines are equally effective against all variants," he added.



A Social Weather Stations poll  conducted from April 28 to May 2 found that only 32% of Filipinos were willing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.



Pressed whether the Philippines would also impose a travel ban on Indonesia, which has reported cases of the more infectious Delta variant, Roque replied: I’m sure that will be considered by the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases)."



Roque said the government has been imposing strict measures on backdoor entry points in Mindanao to prevent the entry of more transmissible COVID-19 variants.



"All repatriation of Filipinos from that area, not just from Indonesia but also from Sabah, have to be organized repatriation," he added.



Roque said a total of 10,065,414 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered as of June 27. More than 7.53 million have received their first dose while 2.5 million have been fully vaccinated.



The Philippines' average daily administered doses in the last seven days is more than 236,000. The country aims to distribute 500,000 doses per day to achieve herd immunity by yearend.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Radio station sorry to Aquino family for Gadon&rsquo;s &lsquo;uncalled for comments' on-air
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Radio station sorry to Aquino family for Gadon’s ‘uncalled for comments' on-air


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Radio station DZIW on Friday night issued an apology to the family of the late President Benigno Aquino III for the "uncalled...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH to improve protocol after video of incorrect vaccination goes viral
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH to improve protocol after video of incorrect vaccination goes viral


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the video, a health worker was seen inserting the needle into the arm of the recipient but she did not push down on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PET orders Robredo to comment on Marcos' appeal on poll protest dismissal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PET orders Robredo to comment on Marcos' appeal on poll protest dismissal


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court, sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal, has directed Vice President Leni Robredo to answer former Sen....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Duterte wanted to attend Noynoy Aquino's wake after a BARMM meeting
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Duterte wanted to attend Noynoy Aquino's wake after a BARMM meeting


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte wanted to visit the wake of former president Benigno Aquino III last week but the remains of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No recent travel records for fugitive Peter Lim; no guarantee he is still in the Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No recent travel records for fugitive Peter Lim; no guarantee he is still in the Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Per BI records, there is no record of departure of Peter Go Lim,” Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said M...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace says arming civilian volunteers not yet final
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace says arming civilian volunteers not yet final


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte's remark about arming civilian volunteers is not yet a policy, Malacañang said Monday, as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace says Duterte neutral on extension of Bangsamoro gov't
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace says Duterte neutral on extension of Bangsamoro gov't


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte is neutral to the proposal to extend the transition period for the Bangsamoro government and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I don't want rotational brownouts': Duterte tells energy execs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I don't want rotational brownouts': Duterte tells energy execs


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte wants energy authorities to ensure that there would be no rotational power outages in the country,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Arming civilian groups won't deter crimes, solve poverty &mdash; opposition senators
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Arming civilian groups won't deter crimes, solve poverty — opposition senators


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"What the government needs to do is to bring back good governance to address the causes of criminality," Senate Minority Leader...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 In last submission to SC, petitioners say with anti-terror law, habeas corpus writ won't be issued
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
In last submission to SC, petitioners say with anti-terror law, habeas corpus writ won't be issued


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Petitioners against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 insisted to the Supreme Court that the contentious law renders the extraordinary...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with