Palace: Duterte wanted to attend Noynoy Aquino's wake after a BARMM meeting

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte wanted to visit the wake of former president Benigno Aquino III last week but the remains of the late leader were already in a private residence by the time his meeting with Bangsamoro region officials ended, Malacañang said Monday.

Duterte was not present during the wake and interment of Aquino, who died of renal disease at the age of 61 last Thursday. However, some of his officials, including Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, personally offered their condolences to the former president's family at the Church of the Gesu in Ateneo de Manila University last Friday.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte had a meeting with officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) last Thursday to discuss the proposal to extend the transition period for the Bangsamoro government.

"He stopped the discussion at 11 p.m. because he said he wanted to go to the wake of former president Noynoy Aquino. He said in public, 'Noynoy was a friend, not a close friend, but a friend. I supported him in 2010 elections but I did not support his successor,'" Roque said at a press briefing.

"So, he (Duterte) wanted to go, but he was informed that the urn of the former president had already been moved to the private residence in Times, so the president was not able to visit," he added.

Asked why Duterte was a no-show during Aquino's interment, Roque replied: "Hindi ko na po alam kung bakit ("I do not know why). It could be because it’s pandemic and we are trying to limit the numbers and, of course, the presence of the president would encourage crowds."

Roque said Duterte had a personal conversation with members of the Aquino family and there were offers to bestow honors that can be given to a former president.

"But of course, the Palace had to bow to the wishes of the family for a more subdued ceremony. Although, as everyone saw, he was accorded full military honors (befitting) a president," the Palace spokesman said.

Last Thursday, Duterte signed Proclamation No. 1169 declaring June 24, 2021 to July 3, 2021 as a period of national mourning over the passing of Aquino.