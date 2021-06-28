




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Palace: Duterte wanted to attend Noynoy Aquino's wake after a BARMM meeting
Supporters wave yellow ribbon while waiting for the passing of the funeral convoy of former President Benigno "Noynoy" Simeon Aquino along C5 road in Libis Quezon City on June 26, 2021. 
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
Palace: Duterte wanted to attend Noynoy Aquino's wake after a BARMM meeting

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - June 28, 2021 - 6:17pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte wanted to visit the wake of former president Benigno Aquino III last week but the remains of the late leader were already in a private residence by the time his meeting with Bangsamoro region officials ended, Malacañang said Monday.



Duterte was not present during the wake and interment of Aquino, who died of renal disease at the age of 61 last Thursday. However, some of his officials, including Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, personally offered their condolences to the former president's family at the Church of the Gesu in Ateneo de Manila University last Friday.  



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte had a meeting with officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) last Thursday to discuss the proposal to extend the transition period for the Bangsamoro government.



"He stopped the discussion at 11 p.m. because he said he wanted to go to the wake of former president Noynoy Aquino. He said in public, 'Noynoy was a friend, not a close friend, but a friend. I supported him in 2010 elections but I did not support his successor,'" Roque said at a press briefing.



"So, he (Duterte) wanted to go, but he was informed that the urn of the former president had already been moved to the private residence in Times, so the president was not able to visit," he added.



Asked why Duterte was a no-show during Aquino's interment, Roque replied: "Hindi ko na po alam kung bakit ("I do not know why). It could be because it’s pandemic and we are trying to limit the numbers and, of course, the presence of the president would encourage crowds."



Roque said Duterte had a personal conversation with members of the Aquino family and there were offers to bestow honors that can be given to a former president.



"But of course, the Palace had to bow to the wishes of the family for a more subdued ceremony. Although, as everyone saw, he was accorded full military honors (befitting) a president," the Palace spokesman said.



Last Thursday, Duterte signed Proclamation No. 1169 declaring June 24, 2021 to July 3, 2021 as a period of national mourning over the passing of Aquino.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NOYNOY AQUINO
                                                      PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH to improve protocol after video of incorrect vaccination goes viral
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH to improve protocol after video of incorrect vaccination goes viral


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the video, a health worker was seen inserting the needle into the arm of the recipient but she did not push down on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Radio station sorry to Aquino family for Gadon&rsquo;s &lsquo;uncalled for comments' on-air
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Radio station sorry to Aquino family for Gadon’s ‘uncalled for comments' on-air


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Radio station DZIW on Friday night issued an apology to the family of the late President Benigno Aquino III for the "uncalled...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PET orders Robredo to comment on Marcos' appeal on poll protest dismissal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PET orders Robredo to comment on Marcos' appeal on poll protest dismissal


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court, sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal, has directed Vice President Leni Robredo to answer former Sen....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 GMA News denies reporter removed from Palace coverage over Saksi report
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GMA News denies reporter removed from Palace coverage over Saksi report


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"Unrelated to this, Joseph was given another assignment, a move which is common in most, if not all, newsrooms where reporters...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No recent travel records for fugitive Peter Lim; no guarantee he is still in the Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No recent travel records for fugitive Peter Lim; no guarantee he is still in the Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Per BI records, there is no record of departure of Peter Go Lim,” Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said M...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'I don't want rotational brownouts': Duterte tells energy execs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I don't want rotational brownouts': Duterte tells energy execs


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte wants energy authorities to ensure that there would be no rotational power outages in the country,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Arming civilian groups won't deter crimes, solve poverty &mdash; opposition senators
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Arming civilian groups won't deter crimes, solve poverty — opposition senators


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"What the government needs to do is to bring back good governance to address the causes of criminality," Senate Minority Leader...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 In last submission to SC, petitioners say with anti-terror law, habeas corpus writ won't be issued
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
In last submission to SC, petitioners say with anti-terror law, habeas corpus writ won't be issued


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Petitioners against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 insisted to the Supreme Court that the contentious law renders the extraordinary...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila likely to remain under GCQ in July &mdash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila likely to remain under GCQ in July — Palace


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite its improving COVID-19 numbers, Metro Manila is likely to remain under general community quarantine (GCQ) next month,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OCTA calls to keep GCQ in NCR, nearby provinces in July
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OCTA calls to keep GCQ in NCR, nearby provinces in July


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"NCR Plus would benefit from remaining under GCQ status for now," OCTA Research said on Monday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with