5,604 new COVID-19 cases push total to 1.4 million in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday said 5,604 more individuals got sick with COVID-19, bringing the country's overall count to 1,403,588.

The newly reported cases are relatively low as DOH said six laboratories did not submit testing results. "Based on data in the last 14 days, the six non-reporting labs contribute, on average, 1.5% of samples tested and 2.5% of positive individuals," the agency said.

Active cases : 52,029 or 3.7% of the total

Recoveries : 6,154, bringing the number to 1,327,103

Deaths: 84, or now 24,456 in total

