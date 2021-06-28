This May 2021 photo shows food buyers wearing face masks at the Marikina Public Market
5,604 new COVID-19 cases push total to 1.4 million in Philippines
(Philstar.com) - June 28, 2021 - 4:02pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday said 5,604 more individuals got sick with COVID-19, bringing the country's overall count to 1,403,588.
The newly reported cases are relatively low as DOH said six laboratories did not submit testing results. "Based on data in the last 14 days, the six non-reporting labs contribute, on average, 1.5% of samples tested and 2.5% of positive individuals," the agency said.
- Active cases: 52,029 or 3.7% of the total
- Recoveries: 6,154, bringing the number to 1,327,103
- Deaths: 84, or now 24,456 in total
10M vaccine doses administered, Metro Manila seen to stay under GCQ
- The government said more than 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as June comes to a close. Some 2.5 million are now fully vaccinated, with 7.5 million with their first dose.
- A million more Sinovac doses arrived in the country this morning. It will be sent to areas seeing a surge in infections in Visayas and Mindanao.
- OCTA Research backed the retaining of General Community Quarantine status in Metro Manila for July. President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce new classifications sometime this week.
- DOH vowed to improve its vaccination protocols after a video that went viral on social media showed a supposed recipient unable to get their COVID-19 jab properly.
