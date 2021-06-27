Philippines sees 6,096 more COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Sunday logged 6,096 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country's total to 1,397,992.

Today's development came ahead of government deciding on new quarantine classifications this week for July.

The Department of Health said three laboratories did not submit testing results.

Active cases: 52,570, or 3.8% of the total



Recoveries: 6,912, bringing the number to 1,321,050



Deaths: 128, or now 24,372 in total

What's new today?