Security personnel remind people to observe health protocols as they queue for their COVID-19 vaccine at the SM City San Lazaro in Manila on June 22, 2021. After a low turnout of COVID-19 vaccine recipients from various vaccination sites on Monday, Manila City Mayor Francisco Isko Moreno Domagoso scraps the no walk-in policy to accomodate more people wanting to be inoculated.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Philippines sees 6,096 more COVID-19 cases
(Philstar.com) - June 27, 2021 - 4:02pm
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Sunday logged 6,096 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country's total to 1,397,992.
Today's development came ahead of government deciding on new quarantine classifications this week for July.
The Department of Health said three laboratories did not submit testing results.
- Active cases: 52,570, or 3.8% of the total
- Recoveries: 6,912, bringing the number to 1,321,050
- Deaths: 128, or now 24,372 in total
What's new today?
- Nearly 250,000 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine are expected to reach the Philippines tonight. It will be the country's first-ever supply of the jab.
- OCTA Research said herd immunity is achievable in the National Capital Region and neighboring areas by Christmas, but only if authorities manage to keep out the Delta variant at home.
- Still from the panel of experts: Fr. Nicanor Austriaco, O.P. said even they are divided on the use of face shields as additional protection for COVID-19.
