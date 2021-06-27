




































































 




   







   















OCTA members still discussing questions over face shields mandate, says fellow
This undated photo shows passengers at a public transportation wearing face masks and face shields, which had been made mandatory as a preventive measure against the COVID-19
OCTA members still discussing questions over face shields mandate, says fellow

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 27, 2021 - 1:53pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Even members of an independent panel of researchers at OCTA Group are yet to decide on a recommendation over the mandate for the public to use face shields outside homes.



Microbiologist Fr. Nicanor Austriaco, OCTA research fellow, said discussions are being held and answers sought over the policy's merit.





A series of confusing pronouncements from officials caused confusion in recent weeks on whether wearing face shields is still required. President Rodrigo Duterte sought to put an end to the debate, saying it would remain mandatory both indoors and outdoors.



"Even the members of OCTA are divided over face shields," Fr. Austriaco said. "Because face shields..it's an additional 10% protection or so but it really depends."



There is also a concern that many people do not know how to properly use face shields, that the plastic covering contributes only a "very small" additional protection.



"There is science to support [it] but it's only 10%," Austriaco continued, "and the question is, risk and benefits, is 10% worth it? I think that's a government policy that has to be answered by government."



Asked on his personal take, Austriaco said wearing face shields when outside "is probably not as beneficial."



"But, you could make arguments especially for high-risk situations," he said," like inside hospitals, malls, during the holy Mass [and] especially in places in the country that are seeing a surge."



Another OCTA fellow, Guido David, similarly said at a government briefing on June 24 that they have yet to delve thoroughly on experts' studies.



"We took the studies they made at face value that it has basis," he said in mixed English and Filipino. "For now, we support the president's decision to implement the wearing of face shields."



Debate continues



The Department of Health had said it will study groups' calls to end the policy once a significant number of the population is already vaccinated.



But among lawmakers, Senate President Vicente Sotto III has sought an inquiry into the mandate to use face shields, saying studies submitted by the DOH were not conclusive.



Face shields were first made mandatory in the Philippines in December 2020. Sotto, citing documents from the DOH, said some countries use face shields, too, but do not require it. 



Even in some 74 countries where the Delta variant of COVID-19 was detected, none had also imposed its use, the Senate leader added. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

