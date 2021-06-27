--

Your excellency the bishop of Caloocan, Your excellency the vice president of the Philippines, the reverent fathers, the honorable government officials, brothers and sisters in Christ. Nakakagulat, nakakahinayang, nakakalungkot, nakakainggit. Sa kabila ng lahat salamat parin sa Diyos.

President Noy's crossover to the next life. As the sun was rising three days ago, on the feast of John the Baptist, the lights at times street have been extinguished. But there is no darkness, an endless bright day has dawned upon our dear President Noy. The sun will not set on him anymore, darkness can touch him no longer, the battle is over, the victory is won.

His silence after his presidential term was a silence of dignity, as he brought dignity and honesty to his service to the nation as our president. He preserved that dignity after his retirement. It was the silence of noble statesmen now rare and forgotten. It was the silence of Daang Matuwid. It was a silence of nobility.

That sense of dignity that we truly miss now. He endured and carried the cross of his health problems with courageous dignity with uncomplaining fortitude hidden from the limelight known only to God. It was like the quiet nobility of the Lord Jesus before pilate, kaya tayo nagulat.

RTVM via CBCP News Socrates Villages, archbishop of Lingayen Dagupan, recites a prayer at the funeral Mass for late Philippine president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III on Saturday, June 26, 2021.



Death for him came like a thief in the night. As the gospels say “namatay siya sa kanyang pagkakahimbing.” But then it was not also surprising, PNoy died as he lived. He served without fanfare; he abhorred power trappings and power tripping. He slipped away quietly as much as possible, disturbing no one. Walang wang-wang, very PNoy and not surprising.

Gayunman kung nagulat tayo sa kanyang biglang pagpanaw, magmasid sana tayo sa buong bansa. Hindi ba dapat din tayong mag ulat sa nagaganap sa ating paligid? Eulogies have been written and spoken and shared. But the best eulogy tribute we can pay to our dear President Noy is to bring back, recover, preserve, safeguard and never again to compromise our dignity as a people and the decency of our leaders as servants not bosses.

The flags at half-mast are not only for the dead president, but for the dying decent governance. Tayo ang boss niya, he lived by it, we are grateful for it. The greatest among you will be your servant, says the Lord, our human reckoning 61 is an age too young to die, but his relatively short life is a fitting reminder for us that what matters indeed is not how long we live but how.

After all, Christ died at 33. When you are given a chance to serve, serve. A chance to lead, lead. A chance to soar high with the people soar high. He responded to the call and gave us his best. Your light must shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your heavenly Father.

PNoy did not quote that bible text, he lived it. He made himself an easy target of discontent, trolls and bashers, but focus vision was the rule of his leadership--the rule of his leadership game, and what a brave headstrong visionary he was visionary.

Visionaring matigas ang ulo, sayang. He still had so much to teach us about decency and integrity. He still had so much to teach us about good governance and professionalism. he still had so much to teach us about self-sacrifice and simplicity, maybe, and I do hope.

His death will spark another fire within us, to resurrect his example of decency and integrity. The sincerest form of tribute to dear president Noy is to relive his life lessons of decency and ethical leadership, recover honor and dignity in our private and public lives among us private citizens, and among our leaders. his mortal remains are now ashes but his integrity and decency must resurrect through us and in the leaders we choose.

As we express our shock and regrets, there is also a tinge of envy in my soul, nakakainggit. President Noy has joined the pantheon of the great, as he has entered into eternity. He is where sickness can no longer threaten, where fake news has no more place, and trolls are dead. Where God's commandments are no longer transgressed, and God's name is no longer blasphemed. Where vulgarity, and brutality, and terror are vanquished by compassion. Where God and His love alone reigns supreme.

That is where we believe he has crossed over, into the new heavens and the new earth. We who are left behind sighing, mourning and weeping in this valley of tears, must still toil under the heat of the sun. We still have to endure mediocrity, and violence, and vulgarity, and treachery. Buti pa si PNoy, malaya na talaga sa kanyang pagtawid sa kabila. Mayroong yayakap sa kanya, ang kanyang dalawang bayaning magulang, proud parents of a noble son. Nakakainggit.

There is a new great Filipino in heaven, joining his great filipino parents. Nakakagulat, nakakahinayang, nakakalungkot, nakakainggit sa kabila ng lahat salamat parin sa Diyos. Like Timothy he can say I have fought a fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

Salamat Panginoon sa matuwid na lingkod bayan. Salamat Panginoon sa marangal niyang katahimikan. Salamat sa halimbawa na tuwid na daan. Salamat sa pangulong ang boss niya ay taong bayan. Salamat sa pangalap ng aruga sa mahirap, salamat paglilingkod na masusi at tapat. Salamat sa tapang na ipagtanggol ang dagat, salamat sa talino--malinaw na pangarap.

President Noy, kami pong boss ninyo ay nagpapasalamat sa inyo. Mabuhay na po kayo sa tahanan ng Diyos. Kami po ang boss ninyo, kayo po ang aming champion. May you find the rest that rest that earth failed to give you. Hallelujah Amen.

— Transcribed by Bea Lagman