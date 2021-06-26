




































































 




   







   















6,871 new COVID-19 infections push Philippines caseload to 1.39M
People belonging to A1 to A4 categories queue for a Sinovac vaccine at Bagong Silang Elementary School in Caloocan City on June 9, 2021.
6,871 new COVID-19 infections push Philippines caseload to 1.39M

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Saturday reported 6,871 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,391,911.





Vaccination programs in 'race against time' to contain Delta variant, experts warn 



    
	
    The highly contagious Delta variant is causing a surge in new COVID-19 cases even in countries with high vaccination rates -- and experts warn that immunization campaigns are in a race against time to contain it.
    
	
    In Indonesia, over a dozen fully vaccinated doctors have died of COVID-19, a medical association said Friday, as the Southeast Asian country battles a rash of severe cases in inoculated medical workers, the Delta variant and other highly infectious new virus strains. 
    
	
    The National Task Force Against COVID-19 on Friday said it is confident that it will reach the "important milestone" of administering over 10 million jabs before the month of June is out.
    
	
    Malacañang on June 24 said the government has administered over eight million COVID-19 shots and has fully inoculated 2.24 million Filipinos, only 2.04% of the population. 
    
	
    Meanwhile, a member of the local vaccine expert panel assured Friday that recipients of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine do not need to worry if they take the second dose later than scheduled. 
    
	
    Dr. Rontgene Solante said this amid the delayed delivery of 50,000 doses of Sputnik V “due to ongoing upgrades and latest developments. The doses were intended as the second shot for those who have been inoculated with the Russian-made vaccine early in June.
    
	
— Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
