6,871 new COVID-19 infections push Philippines caseload to 1.39M
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Saturday reported 6,871 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,391,911.
-
Active cases: 53,447 or 3.8% of the total
-
Recoveries: 8,720, pushing total to 1,314,220
-
Deaths: 92, bringing total to 24,224
Vaccination programs in 'race against time' to contain Delta variant, experts warn
-
The highly contagious Delta variant is causing a surge in new COVID-19 cases even in countries with high vaccination rates -- and experts warn that immunization campaigns are in a race against time to contain it.
-
In Indonesia, over a dozen fully vaccinated doctors have died of COVID-19, a medical association said Friday, as the Southeast Asian country battles a rash of severe cases in inoculated medical workers, the Delta variant and other highly infectious new virus strains.
-
The National Task Force Against COVID-19 on Friday said it is confident that it will reach the "important milestone" of administering over 10 million jabs before the month of June is out.
-
Malacañang on June 24 said the government has administered over eight million COVID-19 shots and has fully inoculated 2.24 million Filipinos, only 2.04% of the population.
-
Meanwhile, a member of the local vaccine expert panel assured Friday that recipients of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine do not need to worry if they take the second dose later than scheduled.
-
Dr. Rontgene Solante said this amid the delayed delivery of 50,000 doses of Sputnik V “due to ongoing upgrades and latest developments. The doses were intended as the second shot for those who have been inoculated with the Russian-made vaccine early in June.
— Bella Perez-Rubio
- Latest
- Trending