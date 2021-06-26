




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Full text: Archbishop Villegas' homily for former president Aquino's funeral mass
Supporters of the late President Benigno Aquino light candles during a prayer vigil outside a university where his remains lie in manila on June 25, 2021.
AFP/Maria Tan

                     

                        

                           
Full text: Archbishop Villegas' homily for former president Aquino's funeral mass

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 26, 2021 - 12:12pm                           

                        


                        

                        
The following is the complete text of Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas' homily during the last mass for late former president Benigno Aquino III.





Your excellency, the bishop of Caloocan, your excellency the vice president of the Philippines, reverend fathers, the honorable government officials, brothers and sisters in Christ.



Nakakagulat, nakakahinayang, nakakalungkot, nakakainggit. Sa kabila ng lahat, salamat pa rin sa Diyos.



President Noy crossed over to the next life as the sun was rising three days ago, on the feast of John the Baptist. The lights at Times Street have been extinguished, but there is no darkness. An endless bright day has dawned upon our dear President Noy. The sun will not set on him anymore. Darkness can touch him no longer. The battle is over. The victory is won.



His silence after his presidential term was a silence of dignity. As he brought dignity and honesty to his service to the nation as our president, he preserved that dignity after his retirement. It was the silence of noble statesmen now rare and forgotten. It was the silence of Daang Matuwid. It was a silence of nobility — that sense of dignity that we truly miss now.



He endured and carried the cross of his health problems with courageous dignity, with uncomplaining fortitude, hidden from the limelight, known only to God.  It was like the quiet nobility of the Lord Jesus before Pilate. Kaya tayo nagulat. Death for him came like a thief in the night, as the Gospels say. Namatay siya sa kanyang pagkakahimbing.



But then, it was not also surprising. PNoy died as he lived. He served without fanfare. He abhorred power trappings and power-tripping. He slipped away as quietly as much as possible, disturbing no one. Walang wang-wang, very PNoy and not surprising.



Gayunman, kung tayo’y nagulat sa kanyang biglang pagpanaw, magmasid sana tayo sa buong bansa. Hindi ba dapat din tayo magulat sa nagaganap sa ating paligid? Eulogies have been written and spoken and shared, but the best eulogy tribute that we can pay to our President Noy is to bring back, recover, preserve, safeguard, and never again to compromise our dignity as a people and the decency of our leaders as servants, not bosses. The flags at half-mast are not only for the dead president, but for the dying decent governance. Tayo ang boss niya. He lived by it, we are grateful for it. The greatest among you will be your servant, says the Lord. 



From our human reckoning, 61 is an age too young to die. But his relatively short life is a fitting reminder for us that what matters indeed is not how long we live, but how. After all, Christ died at 33. When you are given the chance to serve, serve; a chance to lead, lead; a chance to soar high, soar high. He responded to the call and gave us his best. Your light may shine before others that they may see your good deeds and glorify your heavenly Father. PNoy did not quote that Bible text, he lived it.



He made himself an easy target of discontent, trolls and bashers, but focused vision was the rule of his leadership, the rule of his leadership game. And what a brave, headstrong visionary he was. Visionaring matigas ang ulo. Sayang. He still had so much to teach us about decency and integrity. He still had so much to teach us about good governance and professionalism. He had so much to teach us about self-sacrifice and simplicity.



Maybe, and I do hope, his death will spark another fire within us to resurrect his example of decency and integrity. The sincerest form of tribute to dear President Noy is to relive his life lessons of decency and ethical leadership, recover honor and dignity in our public and private lives among us private citizens and our leaders. His mortal remains are now ashes, but his integrity and decency must resurrect through us and in the leaders we choose.



As we expect our shock and regrets, there is also a tinge of envy in my soul. Nakakainggit. President Noy has joined the pantheon of the great and has entered into eternity. His sickness can no longer threaten, where fake news has no more place, and trolls are dead, where God’s commandments are no longer transgressed, and God’s name can no longer be blasphemed, where vulgarity, brutality and terror is vanquished by compassion, where God and his love alone reign supreme — that is where we believe he has crossed over, into the new heavens and the new earth. We who are left behind, sighing, mourning and weeping in this valley of tears, must still toil under the heat of the sun. We still have to endure mediocrity and violence and vulgarity and treachery. Buti pa si PNoy, malaya na talaga.



Sa kanyang pagtawid sa kabila, naroroong yayakap sa kanya ang kanyang dalawang bayaning magulang — proud parents of a noble son. Nakakainggit. There is a new great Filipino in heaven, joining his great Filipino parents.



Nakakagulat. Nakakahinayang. Nakakalungkot. Nakakainggit. Sa kabila ng lahat, salamat pa rin sa Diyos. Like Timothy, he can say, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” Salamat, Panginoon, sa matuwid na lingkod bayan. Salamat, Panginoon, sa marangal niyang katahimikan. Salamat sa halimbawa ng tuwid na daan. Salamat sa pangulong ang boss niya ay taumbayan. Salamat sa pamana ng aruga sa mahirap. Salamat sa paglilingkod na masusi at tapat. Salamat sa tapang na ipagtanggol ang dagat. Salamat sa talini at malinaw na pangarap.



President Noy, kami pong boss ninyo ay nagpapasalamat sa inyo. Mabuhay na po kayo sa tahanan ng Diyos. Kami po ang boss ninyo, kayo po ang aming champion. May you find the rest that earth failed to give you. 




                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NOYNOY AQUINO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 2 former BI execs, cop get life for P50 million extortion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2 former BI execs, cop get life for P50 million extortion


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Bureau of Immigration deputy commissioners Al Argosino and Michael Robles and retired police officer Wenceslao Sombero...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gadon risks new disbarment case over HIV remarks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gadon risks new disbarment case over HIV remarks


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
A support group for people living with HIV and AIDS is considering filing criminal and disbarment raps against lawyer Larry...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-PNP chief, 5 others convicted over boat procurement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-PNP chief, 5 others convicted over boat procurement


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Philippine National Police chief Jesus Verzosa and five other retired PNP officials were sentenced to up to eight years...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;All COVID-19 vaccines in Philippines effective vs Delta variant&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘All COVID-19 vaccines in Philippines effective vs Delta variant’


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Allaying fears over the Delta variant, the Vaccine Expert Panel said yesterday that all COVID-19 vaccines being administered...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No Duterte warning to Romualdez over House coup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No Duterte warning to Romualdez over House coup


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
There was no warning from President Duterte on the alleged coup plot against the House leadership by Majority Leader Martin...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 FDA approves India vaccine for emergency use
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FDA approves India vaccine for emergency use


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine of Indian pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech, can now be used in the Philippines, the Food and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief dismisses 2 cops involved in killing of colleague in Quezon City
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief dismisses 2 cops involved in killing of colleague in Quezon City


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, Philippine National Police chief, has dismissed two cops involved in the killing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Delayed Sputnik V shots not a cause for concern &mdash; vaccine expert
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Delayed Sputnik V shots not a cause for concern — vaccine expert


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dr. Rontgene Solante, a member of the government’s vaccine expert panel, said the delay in the delivery of Sputnik V...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Judiciary, justices join mourning for Aquino
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Judiciary, justices join mourning for Aquino


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The entire Judiciary, through Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, mourned the sudden passing of former President Benigno Aquino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bishops mourn, remember Aquino for 'deep dedication to democracy'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bishops mourn, remember Aquino for 'deep dedication to democracy'


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We are grateful for the mutual respect that existed between his administration and the Catholic Church in the Philippines,"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with