




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Radio station sorry to Aquino family for Gadonâ€™s â€˜uncalled for comments' on-air
File photo shows lawyer Larry Gadon.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
Radio station sorry to Aquino family for Gadon’s ‘uncalled for comments' on-air

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 26, 2021 - 10:36am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Radio station DWIZ on Friday night issued an apology to the family of the late President Benigno Aquino III for the "uncalled for comments" made by controversial lawyer Larry Gadon on one of its programs. 



On Thursday, the same day Aquino died, Gadon went on DWIZ's "Karambola" and falsely claimed that the former president had HIV, citing information from a "friend." 





Aquino's sisters in an official statement said he died due to renal disease, secondary to diabetes. He was 61. 



"The Management of DWIZ would like to apologize to everyone and in particular, to the Aquino Family about the inappropriate statements made by our guest host in the show Karambola about the sudden death of our former President Benigno Simeon Aquino III," the station said in a Facebook post. 



"The Management has taken action about this uncalled for comments and will not tolerate this kind of incident," it added. "We sincerely would like to extend our condolences to the bereaved family and the whole nation." 



Other than the apology posted to social media, it is unclear what steps the station has taken to address the comments made by Gadon. 






The Red Whistle, a support group for people living with HIV and AIDS, has said it is working to file criminal and disbarment raps against Gadon for "maliciously imputing that...Aquino III had HIV, in violation of Republic Act 11166 or the Philippine HIV Policy Act."



Section 44 (a) of RA 11166 holds that “it shall be unlawful to disclose, without written consent, information that a person has AIDS, has undergone HIV-related test, has HIV infection or HIV-related illnesses, or has been exposed to HIV.”



The Red Whistle also pointed out that Rule 1.01 of the Code of Professional Responsibility provides that a lawyer “shall not engage in unlawful, dishonest, immoral or deceitful conduct.”



"Statements laced with malice like the one made by Atty. Gadon fuel HIV-related stigma and discrimination and offer no help in addressing the HIV epidemic in the country, which has the fastest rising number of new infections in the world," the group added.



The lawyer is facing at least four other disbarment complaints. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DISBARMENT
                                                      LARRY GADON
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 2 former BI execs, cop get life for P50 million extortion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2 former BI execs, cop get life for P50 million extortion


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Bureau of Immigration deputy commissioners Al Argosino and Michael Robles and retired police officer Wenceslao Sombero...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gadon risks new disbarment case over HIV remarks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gadon risks new disbarment case over HIV remarks


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
A support group for people living with HIV and AIDS is considering filing criminal and disbarment raps against lawyer Larry...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-PNP chief, 5 others convicted over boat procurement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-PNP chief, 5 others convicted over boat procurement


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Philippine National Police chief Jesus Verzosa and five other retired PNP officials were sentenced to up to eight years...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;All COVID-19 vaccines in Philippines effective vs Delta variant&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘All COVID-19 vaccines in Philippines effective vs Delta variant’


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Allaying fears over the Delta variant, the Vaccine Expert Panel said yesterday that all COVID-19 vaccines being administered...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No Duterte warning to Romualdez over House coup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No Duterte warning to Romualdez over House coup


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
There was no warning from President Duterte on the alleged coup plot against the House leadership by Majority Leader Martin...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 At Noynoy Aquino&rsquo;s funeral mass, Villegas pleads for return of decency in gov&rsquo;t
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
At Noynoy Aquino’s funeral mass, Villegas pleads for return of decency in gov’t


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 6 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The funeral mass for former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III took a political turn with Lingayen-Dagupan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Full text: Archbishop Villegas' homily for former president Aquino's funeral mass
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Full text: Archbishop Villegas' homily for former president Aquino's funeral mass


                              

                                 41 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"The sincerest form of tribute to dear President Noy is to relive his life lessons of decency and ethical leadership."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Private schools get nod to start classes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Private schools get nod to start classes


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Private elementary and high schools may start their school year even before final approval of the general school calendar...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Still no 2nd dose for Duterte
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Still no 2nd dose for Duterte


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Confusion surrounded the issue of whether President Duterte has gotten his second dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FDA approves India vaccine for emergency use
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FDA approves India vaccine for emergency use


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine of Indian pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech, can now be used in the Philippines, the Food and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with