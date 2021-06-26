




































































 




   







   















Private schools get nod to start classes
“Pending the approval of the general school opening and school calendar, private schools and non-DepEd public schools may already start the classes for School Year 2021-2022, provided that there are no face-to-face classes, and that the school will be strictly implementing only distance learning modalities,” Education Secretary Leonor Briones said in an advisory before the weekend.
Private schools get nod to start classes

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Janvic Mateo (The Philippine Star) - June 26, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Private elementary and high schools may start their school year even before final approval of the general school calendar for basic education in the country, according to the Department of Education (DepEd).



“Pending the approval of the general school opening and school calendar, private schools and non-DepEd public schools may already start the classes for School Year 2021-2022, provided that there are no face-to-face classes, and that the school will be strictly implementing only distance learning modalities,” Education Secretary Leonor Briones said in an advisory before the weekend.



“Private schools and non-DepEd public schools intending to start classes ahead of the general school opening shall submit the relevant documents to the regional director as required under (DepEd orders) on readiness assessment,” she added.



Non-DepEd schools include those that are supported by government but are not under the jurisdiction of the education agency, including science high schools and the laboratory schools of public higher education institutions.



Only public elementary and high schools are mandated to follow the general school calendar, with private schools given the flexibility to set their own schedule for the opening of classes.



DepEd earlier said it would give President Duterte three options on when to start the new school year in public schools: Aug. 23, Sept. 6 or 13. The final school calendar will be released once the President makes his decision, it added.



Duterte earlier rejected DepEd’s proposal to implement limited face-to-face classes in some 300 public schools in low-risk areas.



Briones said it would follow the decision of the President, who noted the emergence of more contagious variants of COVID-19 in different parts of the country.



“Our utmost priority is the safety of our 27 million learners and more than 840,000 teachers and we will defer to the professional assessment of the Department of Health, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases and the wisdom of the President in ensuring their protection,” said DepEd.



“Nonetheless, we will continue to prepare and improve the delivery of quality education no matter what the circumstances will be in the coming months,” it added.



Last year, DepEd adopted the blended learning setup to enable students to continue with their education at home through a combination of different distance learning approaches, including the use of printed or digital modules or through the internet, television or radio.



Various groups have been pushing for the safe reopening of classes, citing the impact of distance learning on the quality of education.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

