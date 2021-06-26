Still no 2nd dose for Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — Confusion surrounded the issue of whether President Duterte has gotten his second dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, after Palace officials issued separate and conflicting statements yesterday.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. last night clarified the statement made by Presidential Security Group (PSG) commander Gen. Jesus Durante that Duterte had been inoculated with his second dose.

“General Durante was mistakenly informed by his medical staff that a second dose was already administered to the President. Further, Gen. Durante has admitted, apologized and rectified his earlier remarks. We hope this clarifies the matter,” Roque said in a press statement last night.

Roque earlier in the day concurred with Durante’s statement, adding that the PSG commander had personal knowledge on the President’s vaccination.

In an interview earlier in the day with PTV-4, Durante said that Duterte received his second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine and stressed that the PSG has been consistent in the strict enforcement of health protocols when it comes to Duterte’s safety and protection.

“The President is fully vaccinated, and this is important so that we can better protect him as he properly executes his duty to serve our countrymen,” the PSG commander said earlier yesterday.

Meanwhile, former president Fidel Ramos is now fully vaccinated after receiving his second dose of the Sinovac vaccine yesterday at the De La Salle Santiago Zobel School vaccination site in Muntinlupa City.

Ayala Alabang councilor Lester Suntay, a medical doctor, gave the jab to the 93-year-old former leader and some members of his family, according to the Muntinlupa City government.

Priority bills

With barely a year before he steps down from office, President Duterte has called on lawmakers to ensure the passage of five priority bills as soon as possible.

Speaking during the ceremonial signing of 16 laws last Thursday, Duterte underscored the need to pass Package 3 and 4 of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program and the amendments to the Retail Trade Liberalization Act, Foreign Investments Act and Public Service Act, among others.

“I would like to emphasize the need for fruitful collaboration [with both] houses of Congress to ensure the passage of the remaining priority legislation of this administration,” he said.

Duterte also congratulated Congress for working together in passing new laws that intend to improve the quality of life for all Filipinos. He noted that 13 of the new laws are health-related. – Paolo Romero, Ralph Edwin Villanueva