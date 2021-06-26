




































































 




   







   















No Duterte warning to Romualdez over House coup
Pangasinan Rep. Christopher de Venecia has denied the report of The STAR yesterday that the President warned Romualdez about chasing the speakership post when the Chief Executive endorsed him for the vice presidential race in a recent event in Malacañang.
MANILA, Philippines — There was no warning from President Duterte on the alleged coup plot against the House leadership by Majority Leader Martin Romualdez, a lawmaker said yesterday.



In a statement sent to The STAR, De Venecia said the President never mentioned any coup rumor during the event.



“Just watch the video of the President’s speech again and it will show clearly that there is no connection between the endorsement and coup rumors in the House of Representatives,” De Venecia said.



De Venecia dismissed the report as “fake news.”



“Rather than entertain rumors, let us refocus our energies and resources in addressing the myriad problems brought by the global health crisis. There is much to be done in the fight against COVID-19. Our people’s lives are at stake,” De Venecia said.



“Let us all buckle down to work and link arms to help protect our countrymen from harm. The Filipino people need all the help from their leaders and not blatant politicking. They deserve our undivided attention in these trying times,” De Venecia added.



The report said Duterte jumped the gun and pre-empted any move on the part of Romualdez to take the speakership through a rumored coup in the lower chamber of Congress.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

