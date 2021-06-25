Philippines sees 6,812 new coronavirus infections

MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Friday reported 6,812 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,385,053.

A senator called on the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to immediately settle the reported unpaid claims of hundreds of hospitals, warning that failure to do so would jeopardize their pandemic response.

With cases rising outside Metro Manila, the government added at least 10 cities to its priority list for vaccine distribution to help them contain the spread of COVID-19 and its more transmissible Delta variant.

It also defended anew the wearing of face shields as required protection against COVID-19, with the Department of Health (DOH) insisting that the policy is guided by science and expert medical opinion.