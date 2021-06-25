




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
PhilHealth told to speed up reimbursements to hospitals
This photo taken on April 6, 2021 shows a relative wearing personal protective equipment attending to a family member with COVID-19 at a makeshift ward in a hospital in Manila. More contagious variants of the coronavirus have been blamed for a record surge in infections in Metro Manila that has overwhelmed hospitals and sent the national capital region into lockdown.
AFP/Jam Sta Rosa

                     

                        

                           
PhilHealth told to speed up reimbursements to hospitals

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 25, 2021 - 10:48am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Grace Poe on Friday called on the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to immediately settle the reported unpaid claims of hundreds of hospitals warning that failure to do so would jeopardize their pandemic response. 



In Western Visayas, including Iloilo City, claims of hospitals and laboratories have reached over P800 million, Poe said citing reports from the region. 





The senator added that local executives from the area have sounded the alarm to the national government over the shortage in hospital beds, medical staff, vaccine supply, medicine and on top of all this, PhilHealth's failure to adequately settle its dues. 



READ: Iloilo City mayor slams Roque for blaming citizens for COVID-19 spreadSenators urge support, resources for high-risk areas outside NCR



Dr. Jaime Almora, Philippine Hospital Association (PHA) president, last month told a Senate panel that the state-run insurer was reimbursing non-COVID claims but failing to remit COVID ones, causing both private and public hospitals "severe financial distress." 



“PhilHealth should pay up. Hospitals are battlegrounds in this fight against COVID-19. They need what’s due to them, especially in this time when a number of them are overwhelmed with patients due to the recent surge of infections,” Poe said.



“Lives are on the line every day. The people should be able to rely on the promises of the state health insurer amid the health crisis.” 



Poe also urged PhilHealth to review its Debit-Credit Payment Method which it started implementing in April to validate and fast-track the payment of claims. 



— Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      GRACE POE
                                                      PHILHEALTH
                                                      PHILIPPINE HEALTH INSURANCE CORPORATION
                                                      SENATE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte warns Romualdez vs House &lsquo;coup&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte warns Romualdez vs House ‘coup’


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte jumped the gun and pre-empted any move on the part of Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez to take the speakership...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Be happy now with Dad and Mom': Family says ex-Pres. Aquino died due to renal disease
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Be happy now with Dad and Mom': Family says ex-Pres. Aquino died due to renal disease


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former President Benigno Aquino III died peacefully in his sleep early Thursday morning, after having been “in and out”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-president Aquino to be buried on June 26 beside parents &mdash; Kris
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-president Aquino to be buried on June 26 beside parents — Kris


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
"On Saturday, we will bury him beside our parents," sister and actress Kris Aquino said. "It will be that simple."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Noynoy Aquino, 15th Philippine president, dead at 61
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Noynoy Aquino, 15th Philippine president, dead at 61


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
He took the oath of office to become the 15th president of the Philippines on June 30, 2010, succeeding Gloria Macapagal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No HCWs for countries restricting Pinoys&rsquo; entry
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No HCWs for countries restricting Pinoys’ entry


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is not sending additional health care workers (HCW) to countries that are restricting the entry of Filip...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Lower quarantine restriction mulled in Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lower quarantine restriction mulled in Metro Manila


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health is considering the possibility of lowering the quarantine restriction in Metro Manila as cases of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lakas-CMD backs Romualdez for VP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lakas-CMD backs Romualdez for VP


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats party fully supports the possible vice presidential bid of its national president, House...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Universities honor Aquino: He represented Philippines with honor, dignity
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Universities honor Aquino: He represented Philippines with honor, dignity


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
"He will also be remembered for representing the Philippines with honor and dignity, elevating our country's status on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Set aside our differences': Duterte says as he pays tribute to former President Aquino
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Set aside our differences': Duterte says as he pays tribute to former President Aquino


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte condoled with the family of former president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III and called on Filipinos...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Through sorrow and joy': Manila's new archbishop to seek out poor, youth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Through sorrow and joy': Manila's new archbishop to seek out poor, youth


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Advincula was installed at the Manila Cathedral in rites kept simple and had limited attendees following protocols due to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with