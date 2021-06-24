Universities honor Aquino: He represented Philippines with honor, dignity
MANILA, Philippines — Top universities on Thursday hailed the late Benigno Aquino III for a leadership they said was marked by competence and humility, after the former president died this morning.
Aquino, who ran on an anti-corruption platform known as "Daang Matuwid," and was chief executive from 2010 to 2016, passed away in his sleep at 61, according to his family.
His alma mater Ateneo de Manila said he showed the country and the world "how leadership with competence, conscience, compassion, and commitment can bring about a marked difference in the lives of millions of people."
The son of two democracy icons, Ninoy and Cory, "Noynoy" as he was called finished his entire education in the Jesuit-run university. He graduated from grade school in 1973, high school in 1977, and with an economics degree in 1981.
"He will also be remembered for representing the Philippines with honor and dignity, elevating our country's status on the world stage," said Fr. Roberto Yap SJ, Ateneo's president.
The University of the Philippines, meanwhile, said Aquino was a strong supporter of the higher education sector.
In 2011, he was bestowed a Doctor of Laws degree, honoris causa, for "providing leadership in rallying the people to stamp out corruption, campaigning for institutional reforms, and creating an environment for agencies, including the Armed Forces of the Philippines, to act with dispatch on malfeasance in government, promote the rule of law, and respect people’s constitutional rights.”
UP President Danilo Concepcion added: "He also understood the importance of high-value scientific research and innovation in the country and supported the various research initiatives within UP and collaborations between UP and the government sector."
The University of Santo Tomas has since sent its condolences, too. In a statement, it said: "May the former president with his legacy of humility and integrity continue to serve as an inspiration to the country's future leaders."
Aquino had graced the school's 400th founding anniversary in 2011.
His sisters said he had been "in and out" of the hospital for over a year before his passing. Doctors at the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City pronounced him dead at 6:30, from renal disease secondary to diabetes.
There are no details yet on his burial and interment.
Former President Noynoy Aquino was rushed to the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City, where journalists are currently gathering following reports of his hospitalization. (File photo by Philstar.com/AJ Bolando)
President Rodrigo Duterte expresses his sympathies to his predecessor's sisters Ballsy, Pinky, Viel and Kris as he joins the Filipino people in mourning the death of former President Noynoy Aquino.
"Let us all take this opportunity to unite in prayer and set aside our differences as we pay respects to a leader who has given his best to serve the Filipino people," Duterte says in a statement.
Duterte adds that the Aquino family's "legacy of offering their lives for the cause of democracy will forever remain etched in our hearts."
READ: Statement of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on the passing of former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III. pic.twitter.com/Sy91ULEoS8— Presidential Communications Operations Office (@pcoogov) June 24, 2021
Singer Jim Paredes says that the remains of former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III will be cremated after the Holy Mass on Thursday.
"Tomorrow ashes will be brought to Ateneo for a religious service," he says on Twitter.
Opposition Sen. Leila de Lima mourns the passing of the former chief executive.
"Sobrang napakabigat sa loob. During these very difficult times, our nation has lost a great leader. A leader who served with all his heart, not just to continue the legacy of his parents, but to also offer his life to lead our nation on a righteous path," says De Lima in a handwritten dispatch from her cell.
"For me and for the millions of Filipinos he served and inspired, Sir PNoy has lived a fulfilled and selfless life. Kung mayroon man akong pinanghihinayangan, ‘yun ay ang hindi na niya nasilayan ang muling pagbawi at pagkakaisa ng Pilipino para bumalik sa tuwid at makatarungang landas na kaniyang ipinaglaban," the lady senator adds.
The Aquino sisters announce that former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III "peacefully died in his sleep" at 6:30 a.m. on June 24, 2021 due to renal disease secondary to diabetes.
The Zamboanga City government joins the entire nation in mourning the demise of former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III Thursday, Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar says.
Salazar, a party-mate of the late president, highlighted that the Aquini administration helped with the rehabilitation of areas affected by the 2013 siege with the allocation of P3.7 billion to the Zamboanga City Roadmap to Recovery and Reconstruction (Z3R), a project that is now 80-percent complete and has led to the return of more than 100,000 displaced by the conflict.
Aquino held office in the city for 21 days while government forces fought members of the Moro National Liberation Front faction headed by Nur Misuari in September 2013, the mayor also says.
Aquino also imposed a moratorium in 2010 on the transfer of regional offices of all departments and agencies from Zamboanga City to Pagadian City and prevented the displacement of hundreds of families of government employees.
"We thank him profusely for the love and concern he showed to Zamboanga City. Miles de gracias por su dedicao servicio na Republica de Filipinas llevando el legacio del su tata, estaba Senador Benigno Aquino y su nana, estaba Presidente Corazon Aquino. Ele una persona que tiene grande amor y dedicacion para na entero pais. (A thousand thanks for his dedicated service to the Republic of the Philippines, carrying the legacy of his father, the late Senator Benigno Aquino, and his mother, former President Corazon Aquino. He was a person who had greater love and dedication for the entire nation)," Salazar says. — The STAR/Roel Pareño
