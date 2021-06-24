Universities honor Aquino: He represented Philippines with honor, dignity

MANILA, Philippines — Top universities on Thursday hailed the late Benigno Aquino III for a leadership they said was marked by competence and humility, after the former president died this morning.

Aquino, who ran on an anti-corruption platform known as "Daang Matuwid," and was chief executive from 2010 to 2016, passed away in his sleep at 61, according to his family.

His alma mater Ateneo de Manila said he showed the country and the world "how leadership with competence, conscience, compassion, and commitment can bring about a marked difference in the lives of millions of people."

The son of two democracy icons, Ninoy and Cory, "Noynoy" as he was called finished his entire education in the Jesuit-run university. He graduated from grade school in 1973, high school in 1977, and with an economics degree in 1981.

"He will also be remembered for representing the Philippines with honor and dignity, elevating our country's status on the world stage," said Fr. Roberto Yap SJ, Ateneo's president.

The University of the Philippines, meanwhile, said Aquino was a strong supporter of the higher education sector.

In 2011, he was bestowed a Doctor of Laws degree, honoris causa, for "providing leadership in rallying the people to stamp out corruption, campaigning for institutional reforms, and creating an environment for agencies, including the Armed Forces of the Philippines, to act with dispatch on malfeasance in government, promote the rule of law, and respect people’s constitutional rights.”

UP President Danilo Concepcion added: "He also understood the importance of high-value scientific research and innovation in the country and supported the various research initiatives within UP and collaborations between UP and the government sector."

The University of Santo Tomas has since sent its condolences, too. In a statement, it said: "May the former president with his legacy of humility and integrity continue to serve as an inspiration to the country's future leaders."

Aquino had graced the school's 400th founding anniversary in 2011.

His sisters said he had been "in and out" of the hospital for over a year before his passing. Doctors at the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City pronounced him dead at 6:30, from renal disease secondary to diabetes.

There are no details yet on his burial and interment.