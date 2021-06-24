Coronavirus deaths in Philippines breach 24,000
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Thursday reported 6,043 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,378,260.
Active cases: 51,410 or 3.7% of the total
Recoveries: 4,486, pushing total to 1,302,814
Deaths: 108, bringing total to 24,036
What's new today?
The Philippines received two million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech.
US health authorities plan to update official guidance about administering mRNA COVID vaccines to adolescents and young adults after finding a likely link to rare cases of heart inflammation, but say the overall benefits still "clearly" outweigh the risks.
The Senate will launch a probe seeking to determine whether face shields really work to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in light of the pandemic task force's continued insistence that they be worn by the general public on top of face masks.
— Bella Perez-Rubio
