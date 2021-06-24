




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Coronavirus deaths in Philippines breach 24,000
Security personnel remind people to observe health protocols as they queue for their COVID-19 vaccine at the SM City San Lazaro in Manila on June 22, 2021. After a low turnout of COVID-19 vaccine recipients from various vaccination sites on Monday, Manila City Mayor Francisco Isko Moreno Domagoso scraps the no walk-in policy to accomodate more people wanting to be inoculated.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
Coronavirus deaths in Philippines breach 24,000

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2021 - 4:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Thursday reported 6,043 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,378,260.





What's new today?



    
	
  • 
	
    The Philippines received two million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech.
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    US health authorities plan to update official guidance about administering mRNA COVID vaccines to adolescents and young adults after finding a likely link to rare cases of heart inflammation, but say the overall benefits still "clearly" outweigh the risks.
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    The Senate will launch a probe seeking to determine whether face shields really work to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in light of the pandemic task force's continued insistence that they be worn by the general public on top of face masks. 
    
	
    • 




— Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Noynoy Aquino in hospital &mdash; reports
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Noynoy Aquino in hospital — reports


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Aquino, who stepped down as president in 2016, has kept a low profile since the end of his term of office.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senators: Are officials profiting from sale of shields?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senators: Are officials profiting from sale of shields?


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senators have raised the possibility that some government officials may be profiting from the sale of face shields, noting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Air Force searches for survivors of Black Hawk training mishap
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Air Force searches for survivors of Black Hawk training mishap


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Air Force said Thursday that it has yet to find survivors after one of its new S-70i Black Hawk utility helicopters...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila mayors mourn death of former president Aquino
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila mayors mourn death of former president Aquino


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The fifteenth president of the Philippines died at the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City. He was 61 years old.&...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Oxford Dictionary&rsquo;s Word of the Day: Philippines' &lsquo;bakya&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Oxford Dictionary’s Word of the Day: Philippines' ‘bakya’


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) featured the Tagalog word “bakya” as its Word of the Day on Tuesday, marking...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Be happy now with Dad and Mom': Family says ex-Pres. Aquino died due to renal disease
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Be happy now with Dad and Mom': Family says ex-Pres. Aquino died due to renal disease


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 16 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Former President Benigno Aquino III died peacefully in his sleep early Thursday morning, after having been “in and out”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Deeply concerning': Health group hits Duterte threat to jail vaccine decliners
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Deeply concerning': Health group hits Duterte threat to jail vaccine decliners


                              

                                 23 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"This once again highlights the administration's vaccine-centric strategy," the Coalition for People's Right to Health said...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP boots out cop caught on video shooting elderly woman
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP boots out cop caught on video shooting elderly woman


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"This is the reason why it took almost a month before this case was resolved—and this is actually one of the fastest,"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Locsin eulogizes 'brave, incorruptible' PNoy as DFA lauds foreign policy legacy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Locsin eulogizes 'brave, incorruptible' PNoy as DFA lauds foreign policy legacy


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Thursday grieved the death of former President Benigno Aquino III whom...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-officials remember Aquino for challenging China, paving path to peace in ARMM
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-officials remember Aquino for challenging China, paving path to peace in ARMM


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
For former government officials, the late President Benigno Aquino III was a "transformational leader" who tasked a battery...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with