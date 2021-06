Coronavirus deaths in Philippines breach 24,000

MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Thursday reported 6,043 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,378,260.

The Philippines received two million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech.

US health authorities plan to update official guidance about administering mRNA COVID vaccines to adolescents and young adults after finding a likely link to rare cases of heart inflammation, but say the overall benefits still "clearly" outweigh the risks.