House lawmakers recall key reforms under Aquino administration
A flag at the Batasang Pambansa complex flies at half-mast following the death of former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, who had served as Tarlac representative from 1998 to 2007.
MANILA, Philippines — Condolences poured in from House lawmakers following the death of former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, with a handful of them remembering some key reforms introduced during his administration.



“We all grieve for losing him so early,” House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez (Leyte, 1st District) said. “A man of integrity, a Filipino leader who made it his primary mission to institutionalize good governance reforms.”





Rep. Elpidio Barzaga (Cavite, 4th District) called Aquino’s death a “big loss … to our country as a whole,” and remembered his “very successful” fight against corruption, for transparency, for public accountability and for democracy.



Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay, 1st District) recalled how Aquino set aside partisanship when he approved four measures he authored, including the controversial reproductive health law and reparations for victims of human rights abuses during the Marcos’ martial rule, despite being in the opposition.



Rep. Joey Salceda (Albay, 2nd District) recalled how Aquino championed disaster risk reduction and management, particularly in Albay where the former president initiated Project NOAH.



Salceda also remembered Aquino for “modern and responsive” governance, as he institutionalized the bottom-up budgeting system.



He also credited Aquino for starting the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program that “continues to help lift millions out of abject poverty.”



For Rep. Rowena Niña Taduran (ACT-CIS party-list), Aquino was the president who brought China to court, prosecuted the people allegedly behind the pork barrel scam and fought to save the life overseas Filipino worker Mary Jane Veloso who was on death row in Indonesia over drug trafficking charges.



Aquino had served as Tarlac representative from 1998 to 2007.



Sources confirmed Thursday morning that Aquino had died at the age of 61. He was rushed to the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City.



In a chance interview with reporters outside the hospital, lawyer Abigail Valte, Aquino’s representative and his former deputy spokesperson, refused to give details but said the family will issue an official statement later.



The Zamboanga City government joins the entire nation in mourning the demise of former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III Thursday, Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar says.



Salazar, a party-mate of the late president, highlighted that the Aquini administration helped with the rehabilitation of areas affected by the 2013 siege with the allocation of P3.7 billion to the Zamboanga City Roadmap to Recovery and Reconstruction (Z3R), a project that is now 80-percent complete and has led to the return of more than 100,000 displaced by the conflict.



Aquino held office in the city for 21 days while government forces fought members of the Moro National Liberation Front faction headed by Nur Misuari in September 2013, the mayor also says.

 

Aquino also imposed a moratorium in 2010 on the transfer of regional offices of all departments and agencies from Zamboanga City to Pagadian City and prevented the displacement of hundreds of families of government employees.



The Department of Foreign Affairs says they are joining the nation in mourning the death of the former president. 



"During his term as the 15th President of the Philippine Republic, President Aquino elevated the country's conduct of foreign relations, steered foreign policy towards a principled direction that earned international respect and esteem, and invigorated the foreign service with a collective sense of patriotism, commitment to service, and professionalism," the DFA says in a statement.



Sen. Risa Hontiveros remembers the former president as a "dear friend" and "brother".



"His remarkable focus on the hallmarks of democracy and public service are solid foundations that our leaders can build upon. To honor his legacy is to continue the fight against corruption and reaffirm our fundamental freedoms and human rights," Hontiveros says in a statement.



Former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales grieves the passing of the "brave" former president.



"It was a great honor to have served as Ombudsman when he was our President and honesty, integrity and the rule of law guided our government. He was brave. He went after powerful people who did wrong," Carpio-Morales says.



Former senator Bam Aquino, says his heart is broken over his cousin's departure.






