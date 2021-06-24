PNP files charges vs suspects in NPA blast that killed Absalon cousins

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police disclosed Thursday that frustrated murder complaints were filed against suspects behind the land mines that killed the Absalon cousins early this month.

In a statement, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said that Masbate City Police has lodged murder and frustrated murder complaints against 24 persons, all members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army.

One of the suspects, identified as Mariel Cañete Suson, was arrested Tuesday, and is now in the custody of the Masbate City Police Station.

Eleazar's statement claims that Suson is "the daughter of Rogelio Suson, the Secretary of the Kilusang Larangang Gerilya, KP4, BRPC, which operates in Masbate."

He added that Suson was also tagged in the killing of a certain Renerio Villamor in March last year in Masbate City.

“Let's not let them go any further and finally escape the multiple complaints filed against them. I am directing the local police to intensify their intelligence-gathering operations to immediately locate and arrest the suspects,” the PNP chief also said in Filipino.

"If the CPP-NPA does not want to hand over these people, we will find a way to bring justice to their victims through aggressive police operations against them."

Violation of Anti-Terror Law eyed

A complaint for violations of the Anti-Terrorism Act is also being eyed against the suspects, the PNP said.

To recall, Kieth Absalon and his cousin Nolven accidentally ran over an improvised explosive device when they were out biking in early June.

Autopsy reports prepared by the Masbate City Health Office said that Kieth, 21, sustained a gunshot wound in the right eye, while Nolven, 38, had gunshot wounds on his right shoulder blade and his thigh.

The CPP/NPA has taken full responsibility for the landmines that killed the Absalon cousins. It did not mention gunshot wounds or a shooting incident in its statement.

A forensic expert has since cast doubt on the claim, saying the original report only conducted an external examination on the bodies of the two men, when other procedures like X-rays should have been done.

Rights monitors along with lawmakers under the Makabayan bloc have condemned the explosion, saying it violated international humanitarian law.

Aside from Suson, also charged were:

Eddie Rosero y Dela Pe?a alias Ka Star;

Lara Lagac alias Ka Ivan/Kian;

Sonny Diamos;

Eddie Basical Eser alias Ka Nono;

Mario Esparaguerra alias Ka Mayong;

Capitalio Mallo alias Ka M.I.;

Diolito Medina y Ochoco alias Ka Michael/Uno;

Arlene Salazar Rance;

Lloyd Mores Escorel;

Ronel Plana Rodio alias Ka Moting;

Jomar Tugbo alias Ka Alden;

Jemuel Dublin;

Allan Goyala y Manlapas;

Dolores Bilibit y Rapsing alias Ka Oyeng;

Jhun Bilibit y Rapsing alias Ka Paka;

Lenie Cabarles alias Ka Onang;

Richard Laurio alias Ka Nonem;

Rolly Hermina;

Jesmar Noel Jesmar alias Ka Jesmar;

Marla Cañete Suson;

Maila Cañete Suson;

Gilbert Turing;

and Allan Uling y Sabala.

— with a report from Xave Gregorio