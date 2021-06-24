




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
PNP files charges vs suspects in NPA blast that killed Absalon cousins
This undated photo shows FEU football athlete Kieth Absalon, who was killed with his cousin from an IED blast in Masbate on June 6, 2021.
Steve Mitra Absalon

                     

                        

                           
PNP files charges vs suspects in NPA blast that killed Absalon cousins

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2021 - 1:17pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police disclosed Thursday that frustrated murder complaints were filed against suspects behind the land mines that killed the Absalon cousins early this month.



In a statement, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said that Masbate City Police has lodged murder and frustrated murder complaints against 24 persons, all members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army.





One of the suspects, identified as Mariel Cañete Suson, was arrested Tuesday, and is now in the custody of the Masbate City Police Station.



Eleazar's statement claims that Suson is "the daughter of Rogelio Suson, the Secretary of the Kilusang Larangang Gerilya, KP4, BRPC, which operates in Masbate."



He added that Suson was also tagged in the killing of a certain Renerio Villamor in March last year in Masbate City. 



“Let's not let them go any further and finally escape the multiple complaints filed against them. I am directing the local police to intensify their intelligence-gathering operations to immediately locate and arrest the suspects,” the PNP chief also said in Filipino.



"If the CPP-NPA does not want to hand over these people, we will find a way to bring justice to their victims through aggressive police operations against them."



Violation of Anti-Terror Law eyed 



A complaint for violations of the Anti-Terrorism Act is also being eyed against the suspects, the PNP said.



To recall, Kieth Absalon and his cousin Nolven accidentally ran over an improvised explosive device when they were out biking in early June.



Autopsy reports prepared by the Masbate City Health Office said that Kieth, 21, sustained a gunshot wound in the right eye, while Nolven, 38, had gunshot wounds on his right shoulder blade and his thigh.



The CPP/NPA has taken full responsibility for the landmines that killed the Absalon cousins. It did not mention gunshot wounds or a shooting incident in its statement.



A forensic expert has since cast doubt on the claim, saying the original report only conducted an external examination on the bodies of the two men, when other procedures like X-rays should have been done.



Rights monitors along with lawmakers under the Makabayan bloc have condemned the explosion, saying it violated international humanitarian law. 



READ: Robredo condemns use of landmines behind death of Absalon cousins



Aside from Suson, also charged were:



    
	
  • Eddie Rosero y Dela Pe?a alias Ka Star;
    • 
	
  • Lara Lagac alias Ka Ivan/Kian;
    • 
	
  • Sonny Diamos;
    • 
	
  • Eddie Basical Eser alias Ka Nono;
    • 
	
  • Mario Esparaguerra alias Ka Mayong;
    • 
	
  • Capitalio Mallo alias Ka M.I.;
    • 
	
  • Diolito Medina y Ochoco alias Ka Michael/Uno;
    • 
	
  • Arlene Salazar Rance;
    • 
	
  • Lloyd Mores Escorel;
    • 
	
  • Ronel Plana Rodio alias Ka Moting;
    • 
	
  • Jomar Tugbo alias Ka Alden;
    • 
	
  • Jemuel Dublin;
    • 
	
  • Allan Goyala y Manlapas;
    • 
	
  • Dolores Bilibit y Rapsing alias Ka Oyeng;
    • 
	
  • Jhun Bilibit y Rapsing alias Ka Paka;
    • 
	
  • Lenie Cabarles alias Ka Onang;
    • 
	
  • Richard Laurio alias Ka Nonem;
    • 
	
  • Rolly Hermina;
    • 
	
  • Jesmar Noel Jesmar alias Ka Jesmar;
    • 
	
  • Marla Cañete Suson;
    • 
	
  • Maila Cañete Suson;  
    • 
	
  • Gilbert Turing;
    • 
	
  • and Allan Uling y Sabala.
    • 




— with a report from Xave Gregorio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMUNIST PARTY OF THE PHILIPPINES
                                                      NEW PEOPLE'S ARMY
                                                      NPA
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Noynoy Aquino in hospital &mdash; reports
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Noynoy Aquino in hospital — reports


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Aquino, who stepped down as president in 2016, has kept a low profile since the end of his term of office.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senators: Are officials profiting from sale of shields?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senators: Are officials profiting from sale of shields?


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senators have raised the possibility that some government officials may be profiting from the sale of face shields, noting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Oxford Dictionary&rsquo;s Word of the Day: Philippines' &lsquo;bakya&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Oxford Dictionary’s Word of the Day: Philippines' ‘bakya’


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) featured the Tagalog word “bakya” as its Word of the Day on Tuesday, marking...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Arrest of vaccine refusers possible &ndash; Panelo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Arrest of vaccine refusers possible – Panelo


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte’s chief legal counsel believes the 1987 Constitution gives the government sufficient authority, in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Air Force searches for survivors of Black Hawk training mishap
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Air Force searches for survivors of Black Hawk training mishap


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Air Force said Thursday that it has yet to find survivors after one of its new S-70i Black Hawk utility helicopters...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila mayors mourn death of former president Aquino
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila mayors mourn death of former president Aquino


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The fifteenth president of the Philippines died at the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City. He was 61 years old.&...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2 million more Sinovac doses arrive in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2 million more Sinovac doses arrive in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Cebu Pacific flight carrying the shots arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 7 a.m. The shipment included...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCR COVID-19 death rate declining
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCR COVID-19 death rate declining


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
A marked decline in mortality from COVID-19 in the National Capital Region has been observed over the past three months, the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stricter border control sought vs COVID-19 variants
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stricter border control sought vs COVID-19 variants


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Institutes of Health-University of the Philippines yesterday underscored the need to implement stricter border...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Agricultural workers file complaint vs Philippine government before ILO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Agricultural workers file complaint vs Philippine government before ILO


                              

                                                                  By Rhodina Villanueva |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Agricultural workers have filed a formal complaint at the International Labor Organization headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with