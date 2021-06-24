




































































 




   







   















2 million more Sinovac doses arrive in Philippines
In this file photo taken on February 24, 2021 vials of the CoronaVac vaccine, developed by China's Sinovac firm, are displayed in Bangkok as the first batch of vaccines to battle the Covid-19 coronavirus arrive in the kingdom.
                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2021 - 9:31am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Thursday received two million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech.



The Cebu Pacific flight carrying the shots arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 7 a.m. The shipment included 400,000 doses procured by the City of Manila.





The latest delivery brought the total number of CoronaVac doses received by the Philippines to 11 million, including a million donated by China and 500,000 doses purchased by the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc.



Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the Chinese drugmaker committed to complete the deliveries of 20.5 million doses of CoronaVac vaccines by September.



Nearly 2% of the country’s roughly 110 million population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since the inoculation drive began in March, while 5.7% have received the first of two doses of the vaccine.



