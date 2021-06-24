Noynoy Aquino in hospital â€” reports

In a latest development, sources close to the family confirm that the former president has passed away. Read that story here.

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Benigno Aquino III was brought to a Quezon City hospital on Thursday morning, according to reports.

Former Sen. Manuel "Mar" Roxas II confirmed to BusinessWorld that the former president had been brought to the hospital.

Aquino, who stepped down as president in 2016, has kept a low profile since the end of his term of office.

According to reports, Aquino was brought to the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City, although there have been no official statements from his family yet.

Members of the media gather at the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City following reports that former president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III was rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning. | Video by Michael Varcas/The Philippine Star pic.twitter.com/G0bnwgv66l — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) June 24, 2021

In 2019, he was reported to have been admitted to the Makati Medical Center, supposedly for a medical procedure. He had been reported to be there for a "heart procedure," although his former spokesperson, Abugail Valte, said then that it was "for a scheduled check-up and a routine procedure."