4,353 new COVID-19 cases in Philippines bring total to 1.37 million
Pedestrians walk past a tribute mural for frontliners painted by Angono artists at the triage area of the Mission Hospital in Pasig City on June 15, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Wednesday said 4,353 more Filipinos contracted the COVID-19, bringing the total count of infections to 1,372,232.



Today's development saw active cases down by 2,834 from June 22's 52,696. The Department of Health said six laboratories were not able to submit testing results.



    
	
  • Active cases: 49,862 or 3.6% of the total
  • Recoveries: 7,139, bringing the number to 1,298,442
  • Deaths: 119, or now 23,928 in total
What's new today?



    
	
  • Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the delivery of 50,000 new doses of Sputnik V was delayed citing "ongoing upgrades and latest developments" on the Russian-developed jab. He did not say when it would reach the country.
  • Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas rebuked presidential spokesperson Harry Roque for blaming Ilonggos for a new surge in COVID-19 cases in their city. Treñas had been asking the national government for more vaccines for his constituents.
  • Vice President Leni Robredo said her office is open to expanding its "Vaccine Express" project to Visayas and Mindanao. The project aims to make the jabs accessible to essential workers such as tricycle and pedicab drivers and delivery riders.
  • The Department of Education said distance learning will continue in the next school year after President Rodrigo Duterte nixed anew its proposal for limited in-person classes.
