4,353 new COVID-19 cases in Philippines bring total to 1.37 million

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Wednesday said 4,353 more Filipinos contracted the COVID-19, bringing the total count of infections to 1,372,232.

Today's development saw active cases down by 2,834 from June 22's 52,696. The Department of Health said six laboratories were not able to submit testing results.

Active cases: 49,862 or 3.6% of the total

Recoveries : 7,139, bringing the number to 1,298,442

Deaths: 119, or now 23,928 in total

