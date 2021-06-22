




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Duterte says wearing of face shields just a 'small inconvenience'
President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on June 21, 2021. 
Presidential Photo/Joey Dalumpines

                     

                        

                           
Duterte says wearing of face shields just a 'small inconvenience'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - June 22, 2021 - 4:15pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The mandatory wearing of face shields is a "small inconvenience" that can avert a "disaster," President Rodrigo Duterte said, as he stressed that the Philippines cannot afford another surge in COVID-19 infections.



Duterte has decided to require the wearing of face shields in both open and enclosed spaces, adopting the recommendation of experts who noted that the facial cover provides an additional layer of protection against the virus.



The president said he is constrained to require the wearing of both face masks and face shields because of the dangers posed by the new and more transmissible COVID-19 variants.



"The first wave (of the pandemic), it has depleted really the resources of government. Now, another one would be disastrous for this country. That is why the stricter you are, the better," Duterte said during his pre-recorded public address last Monday.



"I said that we must triple our effort...we cannot afford a second wave because it might be far worse than the first, and then we will have a problem (with) our economy, and I said it would be a disaster for the country," he added.



Duterte said the Delta variant of COVID-19, which was first detected in India, is an "aggressive infection that poses a very grave danger" so he was left with no recourse but to adopt the experts' recommendation.



"It’s a small inconvenience, actually. I know that it is inconvenient really to be wearing the mask, adjusting it from time to time. But that is only a very small price to pay rather than gamble with doing away with it and courting disaster," the President said.

 



Casual chat





Prior to Duterte's announcement, confusion rose over the conflicting pronouncements of officials on the use of face shields.



Last Wednesday, Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega said there is no need to wear face shields in open spaces since the risk of transmitting COVID-19 in such a setting is very low. Cabinet Secretary and Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) co-chairman Karlo Nograles then clarified that people are still required to wear both face shields and face masks.



On the same day, Senate President Vicente Sotto III tweeted that Duterte had told lawmakers that face shields should only be worn in hospitals. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque confirmed last Thursday that the president made such a remark but the IATF could still make an appeal. Roque then announced that the IATF had recommended to the President the mandatory wearing of face shields in enclosed or indoor spaces.



During a press briefing last Monday, Roque said the wearing of face shields is no longer required outdoors because it was not covered by the IATF's appeal. But just hours after the briefing, he tweeted that the president has decided to require the use of face shields in both open and enclosed spaces because of the risks posed by the Delta variant.  



Duterte apologized to the public for discussing the issue publicly, noting that many people thought the government was ready to do away with the wearing of face shields.



"When I mentioned about the face shield, I was only shooting the breeze with the congressmen, the members of Congress who were there. I never said with finality that we will do away with the face shield," Duterte said.



"But I’d like to tell you that beforehand, when I was, I said, reviewing the international news, when I heard about it, I said we may be wrong in discussing this in public because people thought that it was a done deal. No, it was not. It was just a casual chat," he added.



Asked at a press briefing yesterday about the government's flip-flopping on a number of policies, Roque said there is nothing wrong with flip-flopping if there are supervening events like the emergence of the Delta variant.



"It depends on what science will discover. We should learn how to adapt. It will continue. The process of adapting, as this disease further develops and mutates, will continue and there is no flip flopping there because we are implementing protective measures," he added. 





 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      FACE SHIELDS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 More than 100 additional ships detected in West Philippine Sea &mdash; report
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More than 100 additional ships detected in West Philippine Sea — report


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
In its 14-page report released on June 20, US-based Simularity noted that the number of ships — likely Chinese —...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte threatens to arrest those who refuse COVID-19 vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte threatens to arrest those who refuse COVID-19 vaccines


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte threatened anew those who refuse to be vaccinated, this time to put them behind jail.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte lashes out at ICC, says he will only face Philippine court
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte lashes out at ICC, says he will only face Philippine court


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a televised public address Monday, Duterte called the ICC, which was set up in 2002 to probe the world’s worst crimes,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LP reaching out to Lacson, Villanueva, Binay, Moreno to build &lsquo;broadest coalition&rsquo; for 2022 polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LP reaching out to Lacson, Villanueva, Binay, Moreno to build ‘broadest coalition’ for 2022 polls


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Liberal Party is "making efforts to reach out" to Sen. Panfilo Lacson, Sen. Joel Villanueva, Sen. Nancy Binay, and Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace, DOH disagree on scrapping of COVID-19 quarantine classifications
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace, DOH disagree on scrapping of COVID-19 quarantine classifications


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang and the Department of Health appear to be out of sync on the issue of quarantine qualifications.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte says wearing of face shields just a 'small inconvenience'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte says wearing of face shields just a 'small inconvenience'


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 57 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The president said he is constrained to require the wearing of both face masks and face shields because of the dangers posed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ: Testimonies of victims' kin, witnesses needed for 'drug war' review
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ: Testimonies of victims' kin, witnesses needed for 'drug war' review


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said: “The DOJ review panel will go where the evidence available will lead it.&...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Education system 'held hostage' by gov't mishandling of COVID-19 &mdash; teachers' group
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Education system 'held hostage' by gov't mishandling of COVID-19 — teachers' group


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"It's starting to feel like we're at the mercy of the behavior of this virus, like there's no government at all," said the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Guevarra: No law yet that compels vaccination or criminalizes refusal of inoculation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Guevarra: No law yet that compels vaccination or criminalizes refusal of inoculation


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"[T]here is no law as yet that compels vaccination against COVID-19, much less criminalizes it (not getting vaccinated),"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to resume sending workers to Oman once travel restriction lifted
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to resume sending workers to Oman once travel restriction lifted


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines will resume sending workers to Oman once the Gulf state lifts the travel restriction currently imposed on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with