Education system 'held hostage' by gov't mishandling of COVID-19 — teachers' group
MANILA, Philippines — Teachers on Tuesday hit President Rodrigo Duterte's rejection anew of proposals for a safe return to physical classes even in areas with low COVID-19 transmission.
Duterte in his public address last night told education officials that he would still not allow the move with more cases from variants of the COVID-19 are detected at home.
In a statement, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers said the country's education system "is being held hostage by the Duterte administration's ineptitude in dealing with the pandemic."
"The several militaristic lockdowns without ample medical response expectedly failed to contain the virus," said Raymond Basilio, ACT secretary general. "Now, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again and mostly outside NCR, where we could have piloted a limited run of face-to-face classes."
DepEd said on Monday that some 300 schools were eyed as sites for a pilot run on resuming in-person learning. It was a number since narrowed down from the original 1,900 that the agency proposed.
With Duterte's new remarks, it is now unclear as to what will happen to this. But many groups had urged government to prioritize resuming face-to-face classes, as they warned that difficulties from the present setup are taking a toll on students and teachers' wellbeing.
"President Duterte claims he can’t gamble on the health of children," Basilio continued, "but what has he done to protect them and their rights aside from keeping them locked away in their homes? Part of ensuring the welfare of our youth is ensuring their access to quality education."
ACT added that vaccinations, which are crucial in Duterte deciding on reopening schools, have yet to reach a significant number of the population that could further delay students' return to classrooms.
By June 20, government figures showed that 2.15 million Filipinos have completed their COVID-19 shots, out of officials' goal of 50 to 70 million this year.
Some 6.25 million, meanwhile, got their first dose, with 8.40 million doses since administered.
The Food and Drug Administration has cleared Pfizer's jab for the use of 12 to 15 year olds, but inoculations are still on those in the priority list, which does not include the said age group.
"At the rate we're going, the country is nowhere near the government's own target for herd immunity," Basilio said. "It's starting to feel like we're at the mercy of the behavior of this virus, like there's no government at all."
Duterte in December 2020 approved, and weeks later, shelved DepEd's proposal for a pilot study. To date, health authorities have confirmed 17 Filipinos who contracted the Delta variant of the COVID-19, which was first detected in India.
It is feared to be more transmissible, with the World Health Organization warning that it is developing into a globally dominant variant of the virus.
Follow this thread for updates on when classes will resume, and how those classes will be conducted.
Photo: Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020. AFP/Ted Aljibe
The Department of Education (DepEd) Benguet has identified at least 17 schools for the pilot testing of face-to-face classes for the fourth quarter of the year.
DepEd Benguet Schools Division Superintendent (SDS) Gloria Buya-ao confirmed the testing of the limited face to face classes. She identified Lanipew Elementary School and Tacadang Integrated School in Kibungan; Naguey Elementary School in Atok; Kayapa Elementary School in the boundary of Benguet and Nueva Viscaya; Otbong Elementary School in Bokod; Amgaleyguey Elementary School in Buguias; Tonglo-Carino Elementary School also in Buguias; and Oyusan and Ja’pa Elementary School in Atok.
Other schools identified were Beckes Pol-oc Primary School; Beckes Pol-oc Primary School, Busoc Primary School, Mario laruan elementary school and Pasdong Elementary School in Atok; Gadang Elementary School in Kapangan; Baayan Elementary School and Bilis Elementary school in Tublay. — AFP
President Rodrigo Duterte announces that face-to-face classes in certain areas are cancelled due to reports of a new coronavirus strain.
International students have arrived in Australia for the first time since the country shut its borders to curb coronavirus in March, with a charter flight touching down in Darwin on Monday.
Australian universities have been leaking cash due to the country's indefinite border closure, which has locked out foreign students who keep the billion-dollar sector afloat.
A plane chartered by Charles Darwin University (CDU) carrying 63 international students arrived in the northern city of Darwin as part of a pilot programme aimed at kickstarting the higher education industry.
The students — from mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia — travelled to Singapore to catch the flight and will now spend 14 days in a government quarantine facility.
The mix of new and continuing students are enrolled across a range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses including law, nursing and engineering. — AFP
The University of the Philippines will implement a 'no-fail' policy for the current semester, the Office of the Student Regent announces.
The Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs will release guidelines for the policy, where no grades of "4" (Conditional) or "5" (Fail) will be given.
Filipinos dealing with the aftermath of a series of major typhoons cannot continue classes under current conditions, Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan says in a release as it demanded that classes and other academic work be postponed until the 19th.
"As Typhoon Ulysses continues to wreck havoc in Central Luzon and the Greater Manila Area and southern Luzon still grappling with widespread flooding, power outages and intermittent internet signals making distance learning of any kind practically impossible," the group says.
"We demand the suspension of ALL classes and submission of academic requirements in ALL levels NATIONWIDE until November 19. Millions need decisive action from our government officials NOW," it also says.
- Latest
- Trending