Security personnel remind people to observe health protocols as they queue for their COVID-19 vaccine at the SM City San Lazaro in Manila on June 22, 2021. After a low turnout of COVID-19 vaccine recipients from various vaccination sites on Monday, Manila City Mayor Francisco Isko Moreno Domagoso scraps the no walk-in policy to accomodate more people wanting to be inoculated.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Philippines logs 3,666 new COVID-19 cases, 12 labs without data
(Philstar.com) - June 22, 2021 - 6:03pm
MANILA, Philippines — Coronavirus cases in the Philippines rose to 1,367,894 after the Department of Health logged Tuesday 3,666 new infections.
Active cases decreased by 3,151 from Monday's 55,847. The Department of Health said 12 laboratories did not submit testing results.
- Active cases: 52,696 or 3.9% of the total
- Recoveries: 6,810, bringing total to 1,291,389
- Deaths: 60, raising death toll to 23,809
What's new today?
- The Philippines will resume sending workers to Oman once the Gulf state lifts the travel restriction currently imposed on travelers from the Philippines.
- President Rodrigo Duterte ordered law enforcement agents to arrest those who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19, contradicting current government policy which lets people freely choose whether to get the shot or not. He did not provide a legal basis for his fresh arrest order.
- Government officials were quick to say that the president merely used "strong words" to stress his point and was not completely serious about his threat.
- Duterte again rejected the Deparment of Education's proposal for the resumption of face-to-face classes, citing the danger posed by the Delta variant and the need to vaccinate the majority of the population.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended