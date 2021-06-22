




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippines logs 3,666 new COVID-19 cases, 12 labs without data
Security personnel remind people to observe health protocols as they queue for their COVID-19 vaccine at the SM City San Lazaro in Manila on June 22, 2021. After a low turnout of COVID-19 vaccine recipients from various vaccination sites on Monday, Manila City Mayor Francisco Isko Moreno Domagoso scraps the no walk-in policy to accomodate more people wanting to be inoculated.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
Philippines logs 3,666 new COVID-19 cases, 12 labs without data

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 22, 2021 - 6:03pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Coronavirus cases in the Philippines rose to 1,367,894 after the Department of Health logged Tuesday 3,666 new infections.



Active cases decreased by 3,151 from Monday's 55,847. The Department of Health said 12 laboratories did not submit testing results.



    
	
  • Active cases: 52,696 or 3.9% of the total
    • 
	
  • Recoveries: 6,810, bringing total to 1,291,389
    • 
	
  • Deaths: 60, raising death toll to 23,809
    • 







What's new today?




                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte threatens to arrest those who refuse COVID-19 vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte threatens to arrest those who refuse COVID-19 vaccines


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte threatened anew those who refuse to be vaccinated, this time to put them behind jail.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More than 100 additional ships detected in West Philippine Sea &mdash; report
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More than 100 additional ships detected in West Philippine Sea — report


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
In its 14-page report released on June 20, US-based Simularity noted that the number of ships — likely Chinese —...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte lashes out at ICC, says he will only face Philippine court
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte lashes out at ICC, says he will only face Philippine court


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a televised public address Monday, Duterte called the ICC, which was set up in 2002 to probe the world’s worst crimes,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LP reaching out to Lacson, Villanueva, Binay, Moreno to build &lsquo;broadest coalition&rsquo; for 2022 polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LP reaching out to Lacson, Villanueva, Binay, Moreno to build ‘broadest coalition’ for 2022 polls


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Liberal Party is "making efforts to reach out" to Sen. Panfilo Lacson, Sen. Joel Villanueva, Sen. Nancy Binay, and Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Guevarra: No law yet that compels vaccination or criminalizes refusal of inoculation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Guevarra: No law yet that compels vaccination or criminalizes refusal of inoculation


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"[T]here is no law as yet that compels vaccination against COVID-19, much less criminalizes it (not getting vaccinated),"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 vaccination for children eyed by&nbsp;end-2021 or early next year &mdash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 vaccination for children eyed by end-2021 or early next year — DOH


                              

                                 4 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Usec. Myrna Cabotaje said experts are still studying the move, and government is likely to finish those in priority grou...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LGUs directed: Implement typhoon preparedness measures as rainy season starts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LGUs directed: Implement typhoon preparedness measures as rainy season starts


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 30 minutes ago                              


                                                            
“LGUs should be more alert and prepared this rainy season and must ensure that all vital aspects of local disaster risk...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo open to establishing 'vaccine express' in other Metro Manila cities
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo open to establishing 'vaccine express' in other Metro Manila cities


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"For us, we're open to whichever local government unit is willing to partner with us," Robredo said in Filipino. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to receive at least 800K coronavirus shots from US stockpile in July  &mdash; envoy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to receive at least 800K coronavirus shots from US stockpile in July  — envoy


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila is set to receive up to a million COVID-19 vaccines donated by Washington from its stockpile of excess jabs, Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Daily COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila down to 700 &mdash; OCTA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Daily COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila down to 700 — OCTA


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
OCTA Research in its latest forecast said Metro Manila saw a 15% decrease in new infections in the last seven days. ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with