Philippines logs 3,666 new COVID-19 cases, 12 labs without data

MANILA, Philippines — Coronavirus cases in the Philippines rose to 1,367,894 after the Department of Health logged Tuesday 3,666 new infections.

Active cases decreased by 3,151 from Monday's 55,847. The Department of Health said 12 laboratories did not submit testing results.

Active cases: 52,696 or 3.9% of the total

52,696 or 3.9% of the total Recoveries: 6,810, bringing total to 1,291,389

6,810, bringing total to 1,291,389 Deaths: 60, raising death toll to 23,809

What's new today?